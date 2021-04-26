John Lynch will 'always defer' to Kyle Shanahan on QBs; 49ers vow to make 'great decision' at No. 3

With around 72 hours to go until the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off, the football world thinks it knows who will be selected with the first two picks of the night. But there are differing opinions and expectations when it comes to which QB the San Francisco 49ers will select at No. 3.

Since San Francisco swung for the fences with its trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 earlier this month, the consensus on which QB will eventually succeed Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara has changed by the day, or more accurately, the pro day. First, it was Trey Lance. Then, surprise, Mac Jones was the favorite. Justin Fields had his day or two, too, as a possible surprise choice.

But as of Monday afternoon, San Francisco had narrowed its options to Jones and Lance, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

During their media availability, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan tried to clarify their position ahead of Round 1 and cool down heated discussion and argument amongst 49ers fans regarding the No. 3 pick.

"We think there's five guys and if one came to us at 12, I think that could've looked really good and you don't have to worry about that stuff and everyone thinks you did it right," Shanahan told reporters, explaining San Francisco's move to trade up. "But we made a decision in this process that we felt that we needed a good starting quarterback this year and add that to our team. When we sat there at 12, way back in the day, we wanted to dictate it. We also were worried maybe the one we ended up wanting doesn't fall to 12. Why don't we move up there to the spot where we could take the best look at everyone? We know we'll get one. … We feel we're gonna get the one that's best for us."

Shanahan repeated that the Niners are still comfortable with five quarterbacks at No. 3 (Fields, Jones, Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, alphabetically). With Lawrence and Wilson expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively, San Francisco has been left to make an unenviable decision at the draft's pivot point, deciding between three QB prospects of decidedly different skill sets and backgrounds, each of whom have attracted passionate online defenders.

While Lynch would usually be tasked with making the final call on a major organizational move like this one, the GM told reporters Monday that he is collaborating with, and even ceding final say, to his dais mate.