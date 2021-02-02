Around the NFL

George Kittle calls Jimmy Garoppolo 'fantastic' QB: 49ers 'can win a Super Bowl with him'

Published: Feb 02, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2021 offseason could be historic in terms of quarterback turnover throughout the league. We've already seen one blockbuster QB trade with ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and ﻿Jared Goff﻿ swapping teams. Expect more rumbling down the pike as we drive toward free agency.

One team consistently remaining in the Quarterback Rumor Mill is the San Francisco 49ers. With ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ missing 10 games in 2020, the thought process follows that the Niners could look to upgrade the position to get back to the postseason.

Jimmy G's biggest advocate, ﻿George Kittle﻿, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday to stump for his quarterback. Kittle dismissed all the chatter as simple offseason gossip tea.

"I definitely see Twitter likes to talk. In my opinion, that's all it is: It's talk, and it's chatter," he said. "The Niners aren't in the playoffs this year, so let's look at the biggest headlines, and what else is there to talk about except our handsome quarterback, Jimmy G? That's all everybody wants to talk about for some reason, but it is what it is. Jimmy's a hell of a quarterback, took us to a Super Bowl last year. Unfortunately, some injuries prohibited us this year and I know prohibited him from performing at his best.

"I still believe in Jimmy G. I think he's an incredible quarterback. I think he can lead us to another Super Bowl. I think we can win a Super Bowl with him. I can't even talk enough about his leadership skills on and off the field. I feel like I've answered this question about 200 times now since I last talked to you guys after last Super Bowl, but I'll keep dying on the sword because I think Jimmy G's a fantastic quarterback. He's got an amazing release, got a great arm and a great touch. So I'm happy to have Jimmy G as my quarterback and I know that we can win with him."

Staying healthy has been Garoppolo's biggest bugaboo since taking over the Niners' starting QB gig. He played just three games in 2018 and six last season. In the one year he was healthy from start to finish, the Niners went 13-3 and made the Super Bowl.

Outside of injury issues, Jimmy G's up-and-down play has some hoping Kyle Shanahan will search for an upgrade. The QB missing a deep shot that might have won San Francisco another Lombardi last season won't be forgotten by many.

Garoppolo might have his flaws, but there are far worse situations than entering 2021 with the 29-year-old starting QB. As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted this week, Jimmy G is more highly thought of within the building than he is outside.

As is evident by their lack of an offer in the Stafford sweepstakes, the Niners aren't out to sell the farm to change QBs. 

Some fans might clamor for a change under center, but in the locker room, Niners like Kittle have been consistent in backing Garoppolo.

Related Content

news

Chiefs CB Breeland: 'I want a chance to showcase my talent against all' Bucs receivers

Bashaud Breeland is well aware of the talented corps of receivers the Buccaneers possess, but the Chiefs CB sees Super Bowl LV as an opportunity to showcase his talent. 
news

Dolphins naming Eric Studesville and George Godsey as offensive co-coordinators

The Dolphins are elevating Eric Studesville and George Godsey to offensive co-coordinators, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Le'Veon Bell: Sitting out 2018 'kind of reset my body' to help 'elongate my career'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ cemented his place in NFL history in 2018 when he received the franchise tag, refused to sign it and chose to sit out the entire season. The results since then haven't been very good, yet Bell has no regrets about his decision.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Watkins (calf) 'very optimistic' about playing Super Bowl LV

Sammy Watkins is trending toward his return from injury for Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs wideout has yet to appear in this season's playoffs. 
news

Official attendance expected for Super Bowl LV: 25,000 fans, 30,000 cutouts

The Super Bowl LV matchup between ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' Kansas City Chiefs will include 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts, per the NFL.
news

Derrick Henry says RBs Najee Harris, Travis Etienne should both be first-round picks

Derrick Henry﻿ believes his position deserves more respect. The bruising rusher sees two potential first-round running backs in the 2021 draft: fellow Alabama product Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne.
news

Jacob Eason says he's ready to start at QB if Colts give him the chance

While Indianapolis zeroes in on veteran options to go with its playoff-ready roster, Jacob Eason wants a shot at the starting duties. The QB told the Indianapolis Star starting is "realistic as soon as possible." 
news

Kyler Murray says Cardinals were too 'inconsistent': 'You just didn't know which team you were getting'

Arizona experienced an up-and-down season with extreme highs and lows, from a big prime-time win against Seattle to the Hail Murray to losing five of their final seven games, including a Week 17 defeat that kept them out of the postseason. 
news

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes exude mutual respect on 'Super Bowl Opening Night'

As exhibited on Monday night, there's great respect for each other between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Both stars were hugely complimentary of each other while speaking with Kay Adams on "Super Bowl Opening Night."
news

Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer agrees to deal to become Jaguars passing game coordinator 

Brian Schottenheimer, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Stafford-Goff Trade, Takeaways from the Senior Bowl  

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back to talk about the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, Senior Bowl takeaways and Najee Harris joins the guys. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW