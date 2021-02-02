George Kittle calls Jimmy Garoppolo 'fantastic' QB: 49ers 'can win a Super Bowl with him'

The 2021 offseason could be historic in terms of quarterback turnover throughout the league. We've already seen one blockbuster QB trade with ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and ﻿Jared Goff﻿ swapping teams. Expect more rumbling down the pike as we drive toward free agency.

One team consistently remaining in the Quarterback Rumor Mill is the San Francisco 49ers. With ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ missing 10 games in 2020, the thought process follows that the Niners could look to upgrade the position to get back to the postseason.

Jimmy G's biggest advocate, ﻿George Kittle﻿, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday to stump for his quarterback. Kittle dismissed all the chatter as simple offseason gossip tea.

"I definitely see Twitter likes to talk. In my opinion, that's all it is: It's talk, and it's chatter," he said. "The Niners aren't in the playoffs this year, so let's look at the biggest headlines, and what else is there to talk about except our handsome quarterback, Jimmy G? That's all everybody wants to talk about for some reason, but it is what it is. Jimmy's a hell of a quarterback, took us to a Super Bowl last year. Unfortunately, some injuries prohibited us this year and I know prohibited him from performing at his best.

"I still believe in Jimmy G. I think he's an incredible quarterback. I think he can lead us to another Super Bowl. I think we can win a Super Bowl with him. I can't even talk enough about his leadership skills on and off the field. I feel like I've answered this question about 200 times now since I last talked to you guys after last Super Bowl, but I'll keep dying on the sword because I think Jimmy G's a fantastic quarterback. He's got an amazing release, got a great arm and a great touch. So I'm happy to have Jimmy G as my quarterback and I know that we can win with him."

Staying healthy has been Garoppolo's biggest bugaboo since taking over the Niners' starting QB gig. He played just three games in 2018 and six last season. In the one year he was healthy from start to finish, the Niners went 13-3 and made the Super Bowl.

Outside of injury issues, Jimmy G's up-and-down play has some hoping Kyle Shanahan will search for an upgrade. The QB missing a deep shot that might have won San Francisco another Lombardi last season won't be forgotten by many.

Garoppolo might have his flaws, but there are far worse situations than entering 2021 with the 29-year-old starting QB. As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted this week, Jimmy G is more highly thought of within the building than he is outside.

As is evident by their lack of an offer in the Stafford sweepstakes, the Niners aren't out to sell the farm to change QBs.