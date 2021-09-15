Around the NFL

George Kittle: 49ers' advantages in undefeated NFC West are defense, run game

Published: Sep 15, 2021 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFC West and the AFC West finished Week 1 undefeated, the first time since the 1970 merger that two divisions are undefeated after Week 1. Since 2002 realignment, only the 2002 AFC West and the 2015 AFC East started 4-0.

The sobering fact from the above stats: Each of those divisions that started 4-0 sent just one team to the playoffs.

Cannibalism will likely reign in the hotly contested divisions.

In the NFC, the West has been a cauldron of battle for years, with different winners the past three seasons and all four teams winning at least once since 2015.

All four clubs impressed in Week 1. ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ looks like an MVP candidate, while Chandler Jones is the leader for DPOY after five sacks. The Rams got off to a high-flying start in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s first game. Likewise, the Seahawks look primed to score points with Russell Wilson in a new-look offense.

As for the Niners, ﻿George Kittle﻿ broke down where their advantage in the division lies during an interview with ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max show.

"NFC West, we've got a lot of [good players] out there," Kittle said, via 49ers Webzone. "The Cardinals got Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. You've got Chandler Jones, ﻿Budda Baker﻿. The Rams have Aaron Donald. That's pretty good by itself. And the Seahawks are always just bringing it with Russell Wilson. So you've got guys everywhere. But at the end of the day, they've got to go against our defense in ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and Fred Warner. We have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays, and I think our offense is going to continue to keep rolling.

"The one thing that we do better than I think anyone else in our division is run the damn ball. That's what we're going to continue to do and be violent, be physical every single week."

The Niners' defense looked good early in Week 1 against Detroit before allowing a ferocious comeback attempt with San Francisco in prevent mode. As Bosa and others get further from injury, the defensive line should get even better, but injuries in the secondary offer new questions.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ going on IR after Week 1 takes some shine off the Niners' backfield, but Kyle Shanahan has always managed to coax production regardless of who is in the backfield -- Steve Slaton, anyone?

Attrition due to injury will likely play a massive role in who comes out on top in the NFC West. The team that can stay the healthiest will have a leg up.

With all four clubs looking like playoff contenders, the division games are sure to be even more exciting than ever, starting with Week 4, when the Niners host the Seahawks and the Rams entertain the Cardinals in a massive afternoon of football.

Related Content

news

Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Chargers WR Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1. His success could continue in Week 2 against a Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers. That's not lost on Williams, either.
news

Ja'Marr Chase to critics after Week 1 performance: 'I like to tell them, "Enjoy the show"'

All the preseason and training camp consternation surrounding ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ was washed away in Week 1 as the first-round WR carved up the Vikings to the tune of five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. He had an interesting response on Good Morning Football when asked what he'd say to his critics.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams QB Matthew Stafford lead Players of the Week

 Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes led the way as the first batch of NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday. 
news

Washington HC Rivera says QB Heinicke 'plays a little bit like a gunslinger' but has learned to be patient

After the injury to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington coach Ron Rivera thinks Taylor Heinicke has the fortitude to handle the starting QB job going forward.
news

Bears DT Akiem Hicks hopes to finish career in Chicago: 'I'll do everything in my power to do so'

In the final year of his current contract, Bears DT Akiem Hicks expresses his desire to remain in Chicago.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ronald Darby placed on IR

The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ on injured reserved Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending knee surgery

49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
news

Patriots coach 'confident' Damien Harris will rebound from late fumble in loss to Dolphins

Damien Harris' late fumble directly contributed to the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. His position coach, however, is confident that Harris will rebound.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan plans to discuss WR Brandon Aiyuk's playing time 'sooner rather than later'

With Deebo Samuel figuring to take the lion's share and Trent Sherfield emerging, second-year 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could see his targets take a dip if he doesn't step up and stand out.
news

Multiple Saints assistants, WR Michael Thomas test positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 cases among assistant coaches and WR Michael Thomas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Sunday's game vs. the Panthers remains on as scheduled.
news

Tom Brady struck by number of young QBs around the NFL: 'I don't remember this many rookies playing'

At times, Tom Brady looks like a player much younger than his age. But, as the 22-year vet's career winds down, Brady is taking note of the wealth of young QB talent around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW