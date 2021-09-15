George Kittle: 49ers' advantages in undefeated NFC West are defense, run game

The NFC West and the AFC West finished Week 1 undefeated, the first time since the 1970 merger that two divisions are undefeated after Week 1. Since 2002 realignment, only the 2002 AFC West and the 2015 AFC East started 4-0.

The sobering fact from the above stats: Each of those divisions that started 4-0 sent just one team to the playoffs.

Cannibalism will likely reign in the hotly contested divisions.

In the NFC, the West has been a cauldron of battle for years, with different winners the past three seasons and all four teams winning at least once since 2015.

All four clubs impressed in Week 1. ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ looks like an MVP candidate, while Chandler Jones is the leader for DPOY after five sacks. The Rams got off to a high-flying start in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s first game. Likewise, the Seahawks look primed to score points with Russell Wilson in a new-look offense.

As for the Niners, ﻿George Kittle﻿ broke down where their advantage in the division lies during an interview with ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max show.

"NFC West, we've got a lot of [good players] out there," Kittle said, via 49ers Webzone. "The Cardinals got Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. You've got Chandler Jones, ﻿Budda Baker﻿. The Rams have Aaron Donald. That's pretty good by itself. And the Seahawks are always just bringing it with Russell Wilson. So you've got guys everywhere. But at the end of the day, they've got to go against our defense in ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and Fred Warner. We have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays, and I think our offense is going to continue to keep rolling.