FSU's Derwin James ruled out for remainder of regular season

Derwin James' regular season is over.
The Florida State sophomore safety has been declared out for the team's next three games, coach Jimbo Fisher said during a radio show Wednesday. Fisher added that, if healthy, James can return for FSU's bowl game at the end of the season.
These tweets were posted to James' Twitter account on Thursday.
James suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in September and immediately underwent surgery. He was declared out indefinitely at the time.
As a true sophomore, he won't be eligible for the NFL draft until 2018, at the earliest.