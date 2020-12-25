Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple key injuries headed into Sunday's must-win game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Star linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) are listed as questionable in the team's official injury report. Both were held out of practice on Thursday and were limited participants on Friday.
Also listed as questionable for the Bears are defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), wideout/returner Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), defensive end Mario Edwards (hamstring), DT Bilal Nichols (knee) and DBs Duke Shelley (knee/foot) and Deon Bush (foot).
Ruled out for the Bears are defensive backs Buster Skrine (concussion) and Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) while tight end Demetrius Harris (foot) is listed as doubtful.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Chiefs along with center Alex Mack (concussion), guard James Carpenter (groin) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad). Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) are questionable.
- New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck), guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf) are officially inactive for Friday's game vs. the Vikings. All three were listed as questionable.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis -- listed as doubtful with a rib injury -- has been ruled inactive vs. the Saints.
- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Ravens. Wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out while linebacker Blake Martinez is questionable with an ankle injury.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (hip) are each doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Washington Football Team, while defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder) is questionable.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is questionable to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a ankle injury. Robinson hasn't practiced at all this week.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle), center David Andrews (calf), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder) were among a long list of limited participants in practice on Friday.
- The Detroit Lions have elevated cornerback Tramaine Brock and guard Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum. The team also activated defensive end Everson Griffen from exempt/commissioner permission list.
- The Tennessee Titans have activated wideout/returner Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID list.