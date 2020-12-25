Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out vs. Chiefs

Julio Jones' return will have to wait another week -- if not longer.
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Friday.
Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury and wasn't able to participate in any practices this week. The star wideout hasn't been able to suit up since Week 13 and missed two games earlier this season thanks to the same injury.
In nine games played, Jones has 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns, but the nagging hamstring has put a damper on another standout year. Jones' streak of six straight Pro Bowl seasons was snapped in 2020.
Also ruled out for the Falcons are safety Darqueze Dennard (quad), center Alex Mack (concussion) and guard James Carpenter (groin). Listed as questionable for the Falcons are safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), WR Brandon Powell (foot) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee).