Around the NFL

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Julio Jones﻿' return will have to wait another week -- if not longer.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Friday.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury and wasn't able to participate in any practices this week. The star wideout hasn't been able to suit up since Week 13 and missed two games earlier this season thanks to the same injury.

In nine games played, Jones has 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns, but the nagging hamstring has put a damper on another standout year. Jones' streak of six straight Pro Bowl seasons was snapped in 2020.

Also ruled out for the Falcons are safety Darqueze Dennard (quad), center Alex Mack (concussion) and guard James Carpenter (groin). Listed as questionable for the Falcons are safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), WR Brandon Powell (foot) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee).

Related Content

news

Friday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for Friday's Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints game.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wideout Allen Robinson are both listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Jaguars. 
news

Logan Ryan, Giants agree to three-year, $31 million contract

The New York Giants and safety Logan Ryan have agreed to a three-year, $31 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

NFL players, clubs celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL were in the holiday spirit on Friday. Check out our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas.
news

Raiders' Jon Gruden coy on QB situation, but all signs indicate Derek Carr to start vs. Dolphins

Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out. Based on Thursday's injury report, however, all signs are beginning to point towards Derek Carr getting the start against the Dolphins.
news

Michael Vick: Tua Tagovailoa acing top rookie test for contending Dolphins

The time will eventually come for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to be the primary reason his team wins games. But for the past two months, the rookie has been passing a critical test in the eyes of famous fellow southpaw Michael Vick: Tagovailoa isn't turning the ball over.
news

Jalen Ramsey on facing DK Metcalf again: 'I was brought here to stop guys like him'

Just as it has on most game days, it's going to take a collective effort to slow DK Metcalf down. But, as Jalen Ramsey stated on Thursday, stopping Metcalf will fall mainly on the now four-time Pro Bowl cornerback's shoulders when the Rams and Seahawks clash in Week 16. 
news

49ers TE George Kittle (foot) to play Saturday vs. Cardinals

The postseason is no longer in play, but the 49ers aren't giving up on what's left of their season. That particularly applies to their All-Pro tight end. ﻿George Kittle﻿ will play Saturday versus the Cardinals, per coach Kyle Shanahan. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

What to watch for on NFL Saturday: Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

A three-game NFL Saturday is coming up, with Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders on the slate. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW