Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a staple of their high-powered offense Sunday.
Left tackle Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be unavailable versus the Falcons. Smith announced Friday morning he's in self-quarantine after having close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for COVID-19, leaving him out of a crucial Week 15 bout that Tampa Bay (8-5) needs to improve its playoff prospects.
"I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff," Smith said in a statement.
The Bucs' blindside protector has started all 92 games he's played in over his six-year career, missing just one contest during that span. Coach Bruce Arians said utility tackle Josh Wells will fill in for Smith, just as he did last year in Week 15 versus the Lions.
Tampa Bay removed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday:
- Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be out for a second straight week against the Buccaneers.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said cornerback Darius Slay is still in the concussion protocol.
- The New York Giants designated running back Devonta Freeman (ankle/hamstring), who's on injured reserve and came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, to return to practice.
- New York Jets pass rusher Jordan Jenkins is having surgery to repair a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The impending free agent had been playing through the injuries since Week 3. Coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) will be limited at practice and questionable against the Rams on Sunday.
- Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs) won't practice Friday but is "feeling better" and will travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- The Chicago Bears restored offensive lineman LaCale London to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on track to return this weekend after missing four games due to a rib injury, per Rapoport.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) has been ruled out versus the Ravens.
- Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Teller is "week-to-week'' with his ankle injury. Tight ends David Njoku (knee) and Austin Hooper (neck) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson are all questionable.
- The Los Angeles Rams placed tackle Bobby Evans and defensive back Nick Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.