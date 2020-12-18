Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a staple of their high-powered offense Sunday.

Left tackle Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be unavailable versus the Falcons. Smith announced Friday morning he's in self-quarantine after having close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for COVID-19, leaving him out of a crucial Week 15 bout that Tampa Bay (8-5) needs to improve its playoff prospects.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff," Smith said in a statement.

The Bucs' blindside protector has started all 92 games he's played in over his six-year career, missing just one contest during that span. Coach Bruce Arians said utility tackle Josh Wells will fill in for Smith, just as he did last year in Week 15 versus the Lions.

Tampa Bay removed punter Bradley Pinion﻿, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.