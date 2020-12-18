Around the NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr out up to two weeks with significant groin injury

Published: Dec 18, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Derek Carr might miss more time.

The Raiders quarterback suffered a significant groin injury Thursday night and is expected to be sidelined 10-14 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. That would put Carr's status in doubt for next Saturday's matchup of playoff survival versus the Dolphins, though he will push to play if possible, Rapoport added. Coach Jon Gruden said on Friday it's 50-50 whether his QB1 will be available for Week 16.

Carr was injured while sacked in the first quarter of Las Vegas' overtime loss to the Chargers, interrupting what has easily been one of his best seasons.

The setback also paved the way for Marcus Mariota to make his Raiders debut. The former Titans starter impressed while completing 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing nine times for 88 yards and a score.

Mariota now will prepare to make his first start in more than a year, with his new team fighting for its playoff lives no less. At 7-7, the Raiders need to beat Miami and then the Broncos in Week 17 and also receive help to end a three-year playoff drought.

