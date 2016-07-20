Freeman, Forte overvalued in fantasy football?

It's already been speculated that Forte will "split snaps" in New York this year with the explosive and efficient Bilal Powell. The Jets have good depth at running back with Khiry Robinson, Zac Stacy and Tommy Bohanon lower on the depth chart totem too. The New York Post predicts "plenty of rest" for Forte-something that could benefit him in the long run but would be a concern for fantasy owners hoping for RB2 type numbers for the veteran. As it stands now, Forte is being drafted too high for an aging veteran with knee concerns who will likely see his workload decline from what we're used to seeing in Chicago. So don't draft him as a top 15 back thinking you're getting RB1 value. While your leaguemates reach for Forte in the fourth-round you can feel confident securing RB1 upside from guys like C.J. Anderson and Carlos Hyde in that same range.