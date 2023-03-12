Free-agent WR Odell Beckham in talks with several teams following workout

Odell Beckham worked out in front of a myriad teams Friday at Arizona State's practice facility and has piqued plenty of interest.
Several clubs are in talks with the free-agent wide receiver, though Beckham has had no negotiations or made any financial demands yet, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
Beckham, 30, hasn't played a game since tearing his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph.
On Friday, though, Beckham looked healthy in front of assorted teams that included the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Giants and others.
A three-time Pro Bowler who began his career with the Giants before landing with the Cleveland Browns and Rams, Beckham can sign at any time but appears bound for interest aplenty as free agency looms.
Beckham, who hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, has 7,367 career yards receiving, 56 touchdown catches and 531 receptions.
He's the ninth-ranked player in Gregg Rosenthal's 2023 top 101 free agents.