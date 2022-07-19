Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Everett, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February following the crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, 29. Peters was a passenger in a 2010 Nissan GT-R driven by Everett. It was determined that Everett was driving more than twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash occurring, per the sheriff's official release. The vehicle left the right side of the road way as Everett and Peters were traveling north on Gun Spring Rd. before hitting multiple trees and rolling over.