Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 06:10 PM
Grant Gordon

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

Everett entered a guilty plea after the prosecution reduced the initial charge of felony involuntary manslaughter.

Everett, who played from 2015 through 2021 with Washington, is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 8.

Everett, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February following the crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, 29. Peters was a passenger in a 2010 Nissan GT-R driven by Everett. It was determined that Everett was driving more than twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash occurring, per the sheriff's official release. The vehicle left the right side of the road way as Everett and Peters were traveling north on Gun Spring Rd. before hitting multiple trees and rolling over.

Everett played in 14 games in 2021 with Washington, where he's played the duration of his career.

