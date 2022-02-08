Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release.

Everett, 29, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

"We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation," the Commanders said in a statement to NFL Media. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Everett's girlfriend, Olivia Peters, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Everett and was killed in the crash. The investigation determined Everett was driving over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just before the crash occurred, according to the sheriff's office release.

Everett and Peters were traveling north on Gum Spring Rd. in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when, around 9:15 p.m. ET, the vehicle left the right side of the road way before hitting several trees and rolling over, per the release.

Peters was transported to StoneSprings Hospital where she died due to injuries sustained in the crash.