Free-agent CB Xavien Howard 'would love' to play for hometown Texans

Published: Mar 22, 2024 at 08:32 AM
Free-agent cornerback Xavien Howard closed the door on a return to Miami, but would like a shot at returning to his hometown to play.

A Houston native who played high school ball at Wheatley and attended Baylor University, Howard recently told The OGs Podcast, hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller -- which was recorded before free agency opened but posted Tuesday -- that he'd love a shot at returning to his hometown to play for the Texans.

"I would love to do that. Especially back at home, the crib," Howard said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I wouldn't say I've always been a Houston Texans fan, but this offseason, I'm a Houston Texans fan. I've had it tatted on me. I even got the Houston Rockets and the Texans (logos) tatted on me."

The Texans recently added low-cost corners Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson, both former first-rounders who joined their third clubs. With stud Derek Stingley Jr. and nickel Desmond King, Houston could be full-up at corner at this stage.

After three playoff appearances but no wins in eight seasons with the Dolphins, Howard suggested he would take a lesser deal to join a contender like Houston, which is on the rise after winning the AFC South last season.

"I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs," Howard said. "I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, 'How much money do you really need?'

"My goal is always to try to win a Super Bowl. Don't let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you're different. I want to be different. I want to win a Super Bowl now. I already got paid, so now (a Super Bowl) is what I'm looking forward to."

The Dolphins cut Howard earlier this offseason. Turning 31 in July, the four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a down season by his standards but can still play. In a league always in need of CBs, Howard will find a landing spot. It just might come later in the process.

