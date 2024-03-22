Free-agent CB Xavien Howard 'would love' to play for hometown Texans

The Texans recently added low-cost corners Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson, both former first-rounders who joined their third clubs. With stud Derek Stingley Jr. and nickel Desmond King, Houston could be full-up at corner at this stage.

After three playoff appearances but no wins in eight seasons with the Dolphins, Howard suggested he would take a lesser deal to join a contender like Houston, which is on the rise after winning the AFC South last season.

"I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs," Howard said. "I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, 'How much money do you really need?'

"My goal is always to try to win a Super Bowl. Don't let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you're different. I want to be different. I want to win a Super Bowl now. I already got paid, so now (a Super Bowl) is what I'm looking forward to."