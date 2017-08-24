Frank Gore among 2017 fantasy players to avoid

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: No one believed that Blount was going to repeat his 18-touchdown performance from a season ago but few expected to see headlines suggesting Blount was on the bubble. Doug Pederson has given Blount a vote of confidence (is there any gesture that inspires less confidence?) and says that the big back will have a role in the offense. Blount's saving grace is that there isn't much depth behind him. But with an offensive line that struggled to run the ball in short yardage situations (PHI ranked 25th last year, per Football Outsiders), he'll need to approach the 250 carry mark to have anything close to the fantasy impact he had last year. Seems like a tall order for a running back who's only topped 200 carries twice in his career playing in an offense that still skews pass-heavy.