Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Giants snag WR in Round 4

Published: Mar 26, 2020 at 09:32 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 4

Pick
107
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020
Darnay Holmes
Darnay Holmes
UCLA · CB

School: UCLA | Year: Junior

Pick
108
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
2020
Lucas Niang
Lucas Niang
TCU · T

School: TCU | Year: Senior

Pick
109
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020
Netane Muti
Netane Muti
Fresno State · G

School: Fresno State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
110
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Liberty · WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

Pick
111
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020
Alex Taylor
Alex Taylor
South Carolina State · T

School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
112
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020
Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings
Alabama · EDGE

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
113
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020
Shaquille Quarterman
Shaquille Quarterman
Miami · LB

School: Miami | Year: Senior

Pick
114
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Hunter Bryant
Hunter Bryant
Washington · TE

School: Washington | Year: Junior

Pick
115
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020
Jordan Elliott
Jordan Elliott
Missouri · DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
116
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson
Memphis · WR

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

Pick
117
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020
Geno Stone
Geno Stone
Iowa · S

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Pick
118
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020
Michael Ojemudia
Michael Ojemudia
Iowa · CB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

Pick
119
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020
Khalid Kareem
Khalid Kareem
Notre Dame · EDGE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Pick
120
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020
Raekwon Davis
Raekwon Davis
Alabama · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Pick
121
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020
John Simpson
John Simpson
Clemson · G

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Pick
122
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020
Devin Asiasi
Devin Asiasi
UCLA · TE

School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
123
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020
Tyler Biadasz
Tyler Biadasz
Wisconsin · C

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
124
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus
Wisconsin · WR

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

Pick
125
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020
K.J. Hill
K.J. Hill
Ohio State · WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
126
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020
Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard
Florida · EDGE

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
127
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
Dane Jackson
Dane Jackson
Pittsburgh · CB

School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
128
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020
Tanner Muse
Tanner Muse
Clemson · S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
129
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020
Harrison Hand
Harrison Hand
Temple · CB

School: Temple | Year: Junior

Pick
130
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020
Collin Johnson
Collin Johnson
Texas · WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

Pick
131
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Essang Bassey
Essang Bassey
Wake Forest · CB

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

Pick
132
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020
Isaiah Coulter
Isaiah Coulter
Rhode Island · WR

School: Rhode Island | Year: Junior

Pick
133
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
Kenny Robinson
Kenny Robinson
West Virginia · S

School: West Virginia | Year: Junior

Pick
134
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
John Hightower
John Hightower
Boise State · WR

School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS.

Pick
135
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
Cameron Dantzler
Cameron Dantzler
Mississippi State · CB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
136
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020
James Proche
James Proche
SMU · WR

School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
137
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Casey Toohill
Casey Toohill
Stanford · EDGE

School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
138
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
Jason Strowbridge
Jason Strowbridge
North Carolina · DE

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Pick
139
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020
Nate Stanley
Nate Stanley
Iowa · QB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

Pick
140
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Charlie Heck
Charlie Heck
North Carolina · T

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Pick
141
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Rashard Lawrence
Rashard Lawrence
LSU · DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Pick
142
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
2020
Parnell Motley
Parnell Motley
Oklahoma · CB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

Pick
143
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020
Lynn Bowden
Lynn Bowden
Kentucky · WR

School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

Pick
144
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
A.J. Dillon
A.J. Dillon
Boston College · RB

School: Boston College | Year: Junior

Pick
145
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
La'Mical Perine
La'Mical Perine
Florida · RB

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
146
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
James Smith-Williams
James Smith-Williams
N.C. State · EDGE

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

