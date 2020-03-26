Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Buccaneers nab RB in Round 2

Published: Mar 26, 2020 at 09:23 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 2

Pick
33
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020
Zack Baun
Zack Baun
Wisconsin · LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
34
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Colorado · WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

Pick
35
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore
Oklahoma · DT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
36
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020
Curtis Weaver
Curtis Weaver
Boise State · EDGE

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
37
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020
Lloyd Cushenberry
Lloyd Cushenberry
LSU · C

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

Pick
38
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson
Utah · CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

Pick
39
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020
Cesar Ruiz
Cesar Ruiz
Michigan · C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

Pick
40
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020
Terrell Lewis
Terrell Lewis
Alabama · EDGE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
41
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020
Damien Lewis
Damien Lewis
LSU · G

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Pick
42
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Kristian Fulton
Kristian Fulton
LSU · CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Pick
43
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020
Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit
LSU · S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Pick
44
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020
Ezra Cleveland
Ezra Cleveland
Boise State · T

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
45
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Georgia · RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Pick
46
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020
A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa
Iowa · DE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Pick
47
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020
Marlon Davidson
Marlon Davidson
Auburn · EDGE

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Pick
48
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020
Justin Madubuike
Justin Madubuike
Texas A&M · DT

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
49
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
Bradlee Anae
Bradlee Anae
Utah · EDGE

School: Utah | Year: Senior

Pick
50
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020
Brycen Hopkins
Brycen Hopkins
Purdue · TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
51
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020
K.J. Hamler
K.J. Hamler
Penn State · WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Pick
52
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020
Hakeem Adeniji
Hakeem Adeniji
Kansas · G

School: Kansas | Year: Senior

Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
Jeremy Chinn
Jeremy Chinn
Southern Illinois · S

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

Pick
54
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
LSU · RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Pick
55
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020
Josh Uche
Josh Uche
Michigan · LB

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

Pick
56
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
K'Von Wallace
K'Von Wallace
Clemson · S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Pick
57
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

Pick
58
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020
Reggie Robinson II
Reggie Robinson II
Tulsa · CB

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
59
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
Malik Harrison
Malik Harrison
Ohio State · LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Pick
60
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool
Notre Dame · WR

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Pick
61
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020
Adam Trautman
Adam Trautman
Dayton · TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
62
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
Alabama · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
Jordyn Brooks
Jordyn Brooks
Texas Tech · LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

Pick
64
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
Trevis Gipson
Trevis Gipson
Tulsa · DE

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

State of the 2021 Indianapolis Colts: Success weighs on Carson Wentz's shoulders

Can Frank Reich help Carson Wentz regain his MVP-caliber form? And will the Colts find postseason success? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise ahead of the 2021 season.
news

15 and the Mahomies Foundation teaming with USA Football to host youth football coach clinics, award grants

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, founded by Chiefs All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes, has partnered with USA Football to enhance the youth football experiences of kids throughout the greater Kansas City area this season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

Chris Ballard disappointed some Colts fans by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. The Colts did make moves -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW