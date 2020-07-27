Four-point plan to win in NFL's uncertain environment

4) Have an emergency list

Organizations with the best and most-organized pro and college scouting staffs will have an advantage this season. And since there will not be any preseason games, teams will have to rely on their college scouting reports for first- and even second-year players who played very little or not at all as rookies. An emergency list, which every team has and will be even more important this year, is made up of the best available free agents. First, it's divided into two groups -- veteran free agents and practice-squad players -- and should be ready at the start of training camp in case teams need to replace injured players or players who test positive for COVID-19. However, keep in mind that under the rules for this season, four practice squad players can be protected each week from being acquired by another team. Once teams have their initial emergency lists, players from the following groups will gradually be added to it:

Players who are cut from your team during camp.

Players who are unsigned after being invited to your canceled rookie minicamp for a tryout.

Bubble players (on the fringe of making other team rosters around the league).

Since there will be no preseason games this year, thus taking away a valuable scouting tool when it comes to bubble players, there are several things to do to make up for their absence. First off, teams should regrade rookies who they assigned low grades to but received large signing bonuses from other teams (drafted or undrafted). It's also essential that teams have updated reports on players who played short stints (due to injuries or getting released) in the XFL and NFL last year and are on current rosters. Teams should also follow media sources for reports on players who are doing well in camp; those players should be regraded if they had low or no grades or if teams lacked multiple reports on them.

Teams will discuss bubble players internally on weekly calls, which involve conversations about opposing teams that have a surplus at certain positions (for possible trades), along with positions of need for each team. This list is consistently updated with player grades and other information on bubble players, and it's used to track who gets cut and is available via waivers as final rosters take shape.