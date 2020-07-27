Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer, VP of sports medicine and the club's infection control officer, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.

Sugarman immediately shared his results with the Vikings and followed the protocols established by the NFL and national and local health experts, per the team. Sugarman and his family currently are in self-quarantine.

"I have an immense amount of pride in the effort I have personally put forth to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization and our community with thoughtfulness and decision-making based on the current science over these last four months," Sugarman said in a statement released by the team. "I am humble to be serving in that capacity as it has been some of the most rewarding work of my career. But as I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate. It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally."

The Vikings released the following statement Monday:

"We learned over the weekend Minnesota Vikings Head Athletic Trainer and Vice President of Sports Medicine and the team's Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman, along with members of his family, tested positive for COVID-19. Eric immediately shared his results with the organization and began to follow the previously established comprehensive protocol created by the NFL and national and local health experts. Eric and his family are currently in self-quarantine and providing daily updates on their well-being.

"We have followed the team's protocol for sanitizing the facility and for notifying any personnel who may have been in close contact with Eric. Those individuals have been tested and are returning under the established guidelines. Eric has not had recent contact with players, and no additional cases within the Vikings front office have been identified at this time.

"Eric will continue to fulfill his role as the team's ICO virtually as much as possible, and his athletic training staff and other Vikings personnel will assist where necessary. We wish Eric and his family a quick and full recovery and look forward to him returning to the Vikings when appropriate.