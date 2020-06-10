Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 11:34 AM

Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the NFL begins plans to allow players to return to facilities, conduct training camps, and hold the regular season as close to normal as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty surrounding the virus throws another curveball at coaches this offseason.

Speaking on former defensive end Chris Long's Green Light podcast, coach Bruce Arians underscored the uncertainty staffs are dealing with in planning for the season. Arians noted that he's trying to decide whether to keep a quarterback away from the facility to ensure the club has a healthy signal-caller in case Tom Brady and his backup must be quarantined.

"Yeah, that's one of the things I've been pondering the last two or three weeks, as we set the protocols," Arians told Long. "From what I'm understanding is if you test positive, you get quarantined for two weeks. Now, if you have no symptoms, I don't know what that means -- is it a false (positive)? Is it... There is so much to learn and still explore with this thing. But I've thought about keeping the third quarterback on the roster out of the room. We have two guys that have been in our system (Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin), really sharp. So, I might have to quarantine a quarterback just in case of a quarantine."

If, for instance, Brady tests positive, it's possible any backups in the small quarterbacks' room would also need to be quarantined for a time period.

Arians' ponderance highlights the vast array of mysterious potential situations surrounding the upcoming season.

Is it worth the risk for teams to keep all three QBs in the same room and potentially lose them all for a week or more during the season? Is it safer to keep a rostered player out of the facility (and hope he doesn't catch the virus via another avenue) in case someone in that room tests positive? Should a team keep their normal number of QBs in the room to study and prep for games, and instead have a free-agent signal-caller on speed-dial who might be familiar with the system and could be signed in an emergency? Can the punter play quarterback in a pinch?

It seems inevitable that some NFL players will be diagnosed with coronavirus at some point during the season -- league officials have admitted as much. How the league and teams plan to handle those situations remains a big unknown.

When the NFL sent teams a memo this week detailing potential plans to allow players to return to facilities, testing procedures and treatments for those who test positive remained topics that the league is still determining a course of action. 

Coaches are notoriously exhaustive planners, most attempting to consider every possible eventuality and a solution to each potential problem in advance. It's not a surprise that Arians -- and presumably others -- would consider keeping a quarterback away from the facility as a safety measure. It's the most vital position in sports. Ensuring your team doesn't lose the entire room in one quarantine could be worth forcing the third-string player to Zoom into every meeting, as annoying as that might be for him this season.

Losing, for instance, a starting and backup linebacker for a week or so wouldn't be ideal for any team, but it's something coaches could manage easier than losing an entire QB depth chart.

The truth of the matter as we sit in mid-June is that there are still more questions than answers at this stage. Coaches like Arians are left pondering all conceivable outcomes until further direction is given.

Related Content

Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place
news

Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors Wednesday after being closed for the past three months. President David Baker said he's preparing for the HOF Game and ceremony to move forward as scheduled in August.
Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility
news

Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility

Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb, rehabbing a torn ACL, said his experience in a mostly empty facility these past few weeks has been somewhat eerie. 
Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020
news

Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020

The Falcons wideout has proven to be a dangerous second fiddle to Julio Jones through two years. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes Ridley can soar even higher in Year 3. 
Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again
news

Robert Griffin III aims to become a starting quarterback again

Robert Griffin III aspires to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again one day, and after mentoring Lamar Jackson in Baltimore the last two years, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year is setting goals for a great comeback. 
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on the field during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Anthony Lynn became the latest head coach to return to his team facility. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Von Miller pens essay for TIME on social injustice: 'Say their names'

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller took some time recently to pen an essay for TIME Magazine and share his perspective on the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL