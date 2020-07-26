Around the NFL

Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR

During the 2020 NFL season, there will be a temporary injured reserve for players who test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning.

Though the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to the new collective bargaining agreement on Friday, details continue to emerge. This could potentially be one of the most important.

The temporary IR will see players with a positive test placed immediately, Rapoport reported. Said player's return is then subject to medical clearance. Thereafter, a team is allowed to promote a practice squad player to fill the roster spot and can return that player to the practice squad without waivers. IR is unlimited and allows the "desired and necessary roster flexibility," Rapoport added.

