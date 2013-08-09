Four Pac-12 teams get away from campus during fall camp

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 01:37 PM

When the Washington Huskies trekked over to the Seattle Seahawks' Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. for practice Thursday, it was a one-day break from the usual routine, a chance to feel a natural grass field under their feet and get a fleeting taste of life on Sundays.

One day later, Washington was back on campus for workouts at Husky Stadium, sleeping in dorms and everything else that comes with the tedious repetition of preparing for the upcoming season.

For four other Pac-12 teams, preparations for the 2013 season involve getting away from it all on a more permanent basis. Here is a look at where those teams are embarking for summer vacations:

Arizona

Where: Fort Huachua (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

Distance from campus: 77 miles

Why: For the sixth consecutive year, the Wildcats are holding a handful of practices at Fort Huachua, which dates back to 1877 and is now the home of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center.

"The biggest thing I like is that it gives us a true camp atmosphere, particularly being around the military guys and getting a feel for how they do business," head coach Rich Rodriguez said. "I think every football player needs to go through a camp type experience."

Military personnel and locals watched practice Thursday, followed by dinner when Wildcats players and coaches ate with troops. Rodriguez also allowed the team to enjoy some time in the on-base pool, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Arizona State

Where: Camp Tontozona (Payson, Ariz.)

Distance from campus: 106 miles

Why: Since 1960, the Sun Devils have headed to the mountains to get away from the oppressive heat (for a point of reference, it was 22 degrees cooler in Payson than Tempe on Friday).

The construction of an on-campus air-conditioned practice bubble in 2008 briefly ended the annual trek to Camp T, but head coach Todd Graham reinstituted the tradition last year in his first season on the job.

UCLA

Where: Cal State San Bernardino (San Bernardino, Calif.)

Distance from campus: 77 miles

Why: Jim Mora's aim in moving camp away from the Westside of Los Angeles to the edges of the San Bernardino National Forest wasn't "re-creating the Junction Boys," as he told the Los Angeles Times last year, referencing the brutal first 10 days Bear Bryant's 1954 Texas A&M team endured. But the toughness and togetherness instilled in the Bruins resulted in a nine-win season, Pac-12 South title and first victory over USC since 2006, so UCLA is back again.

Washington State

Where: Sacajawea Junior High School (Lewiston, Idaho)

Distance from campus: 36 miles

Why: Construction to renovate the Cougars' football facility has displaced the team temporarily, giving players a chance to relive days not too far gone by traveling on yellow school buses to go play football.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More