Four Pac-12 teams get away from campus during fall camp

Why: Jim Mora's aim in moving camp away from the Westside of Los Angeles to the edges of the San Bernardino National Forest wasn't "re-creating the Junction Boys," as he told the Los Angeles Times last year, referencing the brutal first 10 days Bear Bryant's 1954 Texas A&M team endured. But the toughness and togetherness instilled in the Bruins resulted in a nine-win season, Pac-12 South title and first victory over USC since 2006, so UCLA is back again.