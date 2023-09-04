Around the NFL

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph retires from NFL after 12 seasons 

Published: Sep 04, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is calling it a career as he transitions into the media world.

Rudolph told Peter King of NBC Sports this past weekend that he decided to step away after 12 NFL seasons.

The 33-year-old will work as a Big Ten analyst for Peacock and co-host a Sunday night show on FOX Sports radio this fall.

"I played for so long and earned a veteran status," Rudolph told King. "Now I'm a rookie getting as many reps as I can in the media world. This off-season is about, 'Where do I fit in?' The NBC job doing games on Peacock is cool. And talking about the storylines of the day in the NFL on Sunday nights will be cool, too."

Rudolph told King he'd planned on playing a 13th season but decided, with four young children, it was time to move on with his post-NFL career.

A second-round pick by the Vikings in 2011, Rudolph spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota. He played 2021 with the New York Giants and nine games in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 12 seasons, the tight end generated 4,773 yards and 50 TDs on 482 catches.

