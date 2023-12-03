Former Ravens teammate Ed Reed on QB Joe Flacco starting for Browns: 'It's not like he's going to the Steelers'

Flacco said it took him a few minutes to get back in the groove of calling plays in the huddle, to find his comfort zone. Thankfully, it was clear all week that he would start.

"You got to get used to hearing them and then actually saying them, not just picturing them on a screen," Flacco said. "It's so valuable to be able to get some reps like that in the case that you do play because, that's easy stuff, but you do take it for granted. I definitely have the years of experience that help me out a little bit."

It sounds like practice was solid for Flacco, with one source describing it as "seamless." The veteran has played for several teams, including the Broncos, Jets and Eagles after leaving Baltimore, and his time under Gary Kubiak with the Broncos and with Mike LaFleur when he was the Jets offensive coordinator should help the acclimation. Those foundations of the Browns offense should translate and help today.

Cleveland boasts a top-five defense and a top-five rushing attack, the same formula as those Ravens teams used to reach the playoffs and eventually win the Super Bowl. Reed saw the similarities, too.