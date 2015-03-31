Florida State's Jameis Winston: 'I'm the best player in the draft'

One of the most anticipated pro days to be held since Johnny Manziel strapped on the pads last year came and went at Florida State on Tuesday as Jameis Winston held his workout. The performance drew mixed reviews, and it appears Winston did little to change anyone's opinion of his potential at the next level.
With the pro day in the books, it seems Winston is that much closer to going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft on April 30. The ever confident Winston left no doubt Tuesday about where he thinks he should go in the draft when he was asked why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should take him with the top pick.
If Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Lovie Smith agree with that statement, they might be in the minority. Numerous scouts and analysts believe that USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams is the best player available to NFL clubs this year.
But nobody ever said that Winston lacked swagger or confidence, so it's pretty understandable for him to think that -- and say it -- after a marathon 102-throw session in front of nearly 150 representatives for NFL teams.
"I just felt like this was a game. This was a big stage. This was a huge stage to show everyone how good we are here at Florida State," Winston said. "I felt like I did great on every throw."
Winston is ranked by NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock as the top quarterback in the draft. Analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Winston as the No. 5 prospect in the draft.
Time will tell if Winston is able to back up such talk as he moves to the biggest stage in the game.