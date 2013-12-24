Florida State QB Jameis Winston named AP player of the year

Another day, another honor for Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, who added the Associated Press national college football player of the year award to his list of accolades Monday.
Winston received 49 of 56 votes, easily outpacing Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch, who received three votes. Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron came in third with two votes, and Boston College running back Andre Williams and Michigan State cornerback Darqueze Dennard had one vote apiece. The award was decided by media members that vote on the weekly AP Top 25.
Winston, who has thrown for 3,820 yards and 38 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, has also won the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp national player of the year award, the Davey O'Brien as the top quarterback in college football, and the ACC player of the year award while leading the No. 1 Seminoles to a 13-0 record, not bad for his first season as a starter.
There is one more major honor out there for Winston to claim: the BCS national championship. The Seminoles will face No. 2 Auburn for the title Jan. 6 in Pasadena, Calif. With a win in the Rose Bowl, Winston would complete one of the greatest, most accomplished seasons in the history of college football.