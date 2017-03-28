Florida's Teez Tabor issues warning to NFL teams after slow 40

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Teez Tabor's draft stock might be in question, but it appears his confidence hasn't suffered for it.

After clocking a disappointing unofficial 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the Florida pro day on Tuesday, an even worse time than the 4.62 he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Florida cornerback's place in the draft isn't looking as good as it once did. But he had plenty to say after the workout Tuesday about those who would criticize his NFL potential.

"It is what it is. I mean, it's not going to be my loss if you pass on me," Tabor said, per 247 Sports. "I'm going to be in this league for a long time. Somebody could lose their job if they pass on me, so I ain't mad at it."

Tabor insisted he's a first-round value, but seemed resigned to the possibility that he might not be selected that high. And he also took aim at players who run faster than him but, in his opinion, won't enjoy as lengthy a pro career as he will.

"In my heart, I'm a first-round pick, I know I'm a first-round pick," Tabor said. "But, you know, guys slide sometimes. Tom Brady went in the sixth round. Josh Norman, fourth. Richard Sherman, fifth. They're first-round picks, though. They get paid like them. You see a lot of these guys, these top-flight guys who go out here and run 4.3, and they'll be out of the league in four years, you know what I'm saying? I'm in for the long run."

Tabor is a first-round pick in the most recent mock drafts of NFL.com analysts Charley Casserly and Bucky Brooks, but any 40-yard dash time north of 4.6 is alarming for a cornerback, according to analyst Daniel Jeremiah. It should be especially alarming for Tabor, considering that the draft class at his position is considered to be a strong one. Tabor implored NFL scouts to judge him by his game film.

"I already did everything I could do. Just press play, you know what I mean? That's what I do," Tabor said. "I'm pretty sure I've got more picks than a lot of the top guys. I'm pretty sure I've got more touchdowns, probably more touchdowns than they got picks. I don't get it. They say I'm slow, but I'm not getting beat that way and I'm beating people back this way."

Tabor (6-foot, 199 pounds) intercepted four passes and broke up six for the Gators last year, earning All-SEC honors. He entered the draft as an underclassman, finishing a three-year college career with nine interceptions. His on-field performance was no doubt impressive, but without the requisite speed to match, his draft status is looking more bleak.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

