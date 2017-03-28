Florida's Teez Tabor issues warning to NFL teams after slow 40

"In my heart, I'm a first-round pick, I know I'm a first-round pick," Tabor said. "But, you know, guys slide sometimes. Tom Brady went in the sixth round. Josh Norman, fourth. Richard Sherman, fifth. They're first-round picks, though. They get paid like them. You see a lot of these guys, these top-flight guys who go out here and run 4.3, and they'll be out of the league in four years, you know what I'm saying? I'm in for the long run."