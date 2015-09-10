Five worst Nos. 1-2 overall draft pick combos in modern era

Sims played eight seasons in the NFL, all for the Patriots, and was a member of the team that advanced to Super Bowl XX. However, with just 17 sacks over those eight years, Sims never lived up to the immense expectations that come with being the No. 1 overall selection in a draft. A year before the Colts got burned by selecting John Elway at No. 1 in the draft, the team took Cooks. Cooks played seven seasons for the team (five of which came after it relocated to Indianapolis), and registered a career-high 11.5 sacks in 1984.