Five RB prospects with best game-breaking speed

If there's a legit candidate for a sleeper on this list anywhere, it's at Auburn, where NFL scouts clocked the Tigers senior anywhere from 4.24 to 4.30 in the 40-yard dash at the AU pro day. The Auburn offense used Grant almost strictly on perimeter plays and as a receiver, and that would figure to be the sum of his role in the NFL, along with special teams. With impressive showings in the other combine drills at pro day as well, Grant should be one of the 30 or so players drafted who didn't go to the combine (there were 32 last year).

NFL fit:Oakland Raiders. The late Al Davis would certainly approve of a late pick spent on an offensive player this explosive. Oakland could get him on the cheap as a complement to Trent Richardson, who will surely need one, and as an added weapon for Derek Carr's second-year development.