Five possible draft replacements for DeMarco Murray in Dallas

He is the other running back considered worthy of a first-round pick. Gordon (6-0 5/8, 215) had a monster 2014 season, rushing for 2,587 yards -- the second-highest total in FBS single-season history to Barry Sanders' 2,628 in 1988. Gordon, who had six 200-yard games in '14, also rushed for 29 TDs. Some question his pass-blocking abilities, and he is relatively untested as a receiver (22 career receptions, or 43 fewer than Gurley). At the same time, Wisconsin didn't throw a lot and also didn't ask much of its backs in pass protection. It's hard to ding a guy for not doing something he wasn't asked to do. Regardless, you draft Gordon for his running ability, and he could be enticing to Dallas were he available at 27. Jeremiah has Gordon as his No. 12 player and says Gordon "should be ready to contribute on all three downs in Year 1." Three analysts -- all but Zierlein -- have Gordon going in the first round in their most recent mock drafts, and Brooks has him going to the Cowboys.