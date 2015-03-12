Five possible draft replacements for DeMarco Murray in Dallas

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 07:12 AM

With DeMarco Murray set to sign a five-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys could use a first-round pick on a running back for the first time since taking Arkansas' Felix Jones with the No. 22 overall pick in 2008.

Joseph Randle remains on the roster, and Dallas could sign a free-agent back. Still, running back remains a definite draft possibility for the Cowboys.

» Draft winds: Rumors connecting prospects to teams

Here are five running backs who could interest the Cowboys early in the draft. Dallas picks 27th in the first round.

1. Todd Gurley, Georgia

Even though he is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in late November, Gurley is seen as a potential first-round pick, and he certainly would be tempting if he were available when the Cowboys make their first-round selection. Gurley (6-foot-0 5/8, 222 pounds) is both physical and fast, and he also is an effective receiver. He even returned some kicks for the Bulldogs. Having Randle on hand -- not to mention a big-time offensive line -- would help ease Gurley's NFL learning curve if he ends up in Dallas. Gurley is the No. 13 player on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 players available. All four NFL Media analysts who have done mock drafts -- Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Lance Zierlein -- have Gurley going in the first round. Brooks and Zierlein have him available when the Cowboys make their selection; Davis and Jeremiah have him off the board before that.

2. Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

He is the other running back considered worthy of a first-round pick. Gordon (6-0 5/8, 215) had a monster 2014 season, rushing for 2,587 yards -- the second-highest total in FBS single-season history to Barry Sanders' 2,628 in 1988. Gordon, who had six 200-yard games in '14, also rushed for 29 TDs. Some question his pass-blocking abilities, and he is relatively untested as a receiver (22 career receptions, or 43 fewer than Gurley). At the same time, Wisconsin didn't throw a lot and also didn't ask much of its backs in pass protection. It's hard to ding a guy for not doing something he wasn't asked to do. Regardless, you draft Gordon for his running ability, and he could be enticing to Dallas were he available at 27. Jeremiah has Gordon as his No. 12 player and says Gordon "should be ready to contribute on all three downs in Year 1." Three analysts -- all but Zierlein -- have Gordon going in the first round in their most recent mock drafts, and Brooks has him going to the Cowboys.

3. Tevin Coleman, Indiana

Coleman is not worth the No. 27 overall pick, but he certainly would be worthy of the No. 60 pick; the Cowboys select 28th in the second round, which would be 60th overall. But would Coleman be there? Coleman (5-11 3/8, 206) wasn't able to work out at the combine, as he is recovering from a foot injury; his pro day is April 15. Coleman is an explosive runner who was the offensive focal point for IU in 2014, when he rushed for 2,036 yards and 15 TDs. Coleman had four 200-yard games and three three-TD outings in 2014. He has some receiving ability, too. Brooks has Coleman as his No. 3 running back, while fellow analyst Mike Mayock has Coleman at No. 5.. Former Bears director of college scouting Greg Gabriel recently revealed he believes Coleman is the No. 1 running back in this year's draft.

4. Duke Johnson, Miami

Johnson is another guy who could be enticing when the Cowboys pick in the second round -- assuming he is there. He is not a big guy (5-9 1/8), but he does weigh 207 pounds -- Johnson is fond of saying he is short but not small. He was an extremely productive receiver for UM as a true freshman in 2012 and as a junior in '14, but needs improvement in pass protection. Johnson is the No. 4 running back for Brooks and Mayock. The Cowboys haven't drafted a player from Miami since 1993.

5. Jay Ajayi, Boise State

Ajayi (5-11¾, 221) could be there at No. 60. He lacks top-end speed, but still rushed for 1,823 yards and 28 TDs in 2014; he also caught 50 passes in '14 and 72 in his final two seasons with the Broncos. He is Jeremiah's No. 39 player. "He is at his best on inside runs, where his combination of vision, power and short-area quickness is effective," Jeremiah writes. "On outside runs, he lacks elite speed to the perimeter, but he has the elusiveness to make defenders miss when he squares up to the line of scrimmage." Davis said he likes Ajayi better than former Boise State first-rounder Doug Martin. Ajayi is from Plano, Texas -- a suburb of Dallas.

If the Cowboys choose to go for a later-round back, potential picks include USC's Javorius "Buck" Allen, Auburn's Cameron Artis-Payne, Minnesota's David Cobb (a Texas native) and South Carolina's Mike Davis.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE