Five possible draft replacements for Andre Johnson in Houston

He generally is considered the No. 3 wide receiver available, but neither of the top two -- Alabama's Amari Cooper and West Virginia's Kevin White -- are likely to be available when the Texans make their pick at No. 16. Parker might not be available, either. Parker (6-foot-2 5/8, 209 pounds) is a big guy who runs well (4.45 in the 40 at the combine, with an impressive unofficial 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds). Parker missed the first six games in 2014 with a foot injury, but caught 43 passes for seven TDs (and averaged 19.9 yards per catch) in the final seven games. He torched Florida State's talented secondary, and his leaping ability (36.5-inch vertical leap) combined with long arms (33 1/4 inches) and his height gives him an impressive catch radius. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Parker as the No. 9 player available. All four NFL Media analysts who have done mock drafts -- Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Lance Zierlein -- have Parker as a first-round pick, but only Brooks has Parker being available when the Texans make their selection. The others have him going earlier in the round. NFL Network analyst Curtis Conway says Parker would be a great fit for the Texans.