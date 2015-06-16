Five best NFL draft classes by team of last 10 years

This is the draft in which the Detroit Lions infamously passed on Ware at selection No. 10 to take a wide receiver who didn't play in college football the previous season, Mike Williams. With the No. 11 overall choice, the Cowboys -- who, at the time, were coached by Bill Parcells -- swooped in for Ware, who has been one of the game's dominant pass rushers and appears on the fast track toward Canton. Williams, on the other hand, lasted just two seasons in Detroit.