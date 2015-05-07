Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC West, NFC West

Drafted: 6th round (217th overall)

Why he's a bargain: It's not like the Chiefs had issues getting to the opposing quarterback, but Nunez-Roches can still help out on sub-packages as an athletic option off the bench. The raw tools are there, but he's a bit of a tweener at the next level, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role he takes on in the team's 3-4 alignment. Still, getting a defensive player with obvious upside at pick No. 217 was a nice value for the Chiefs.