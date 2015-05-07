Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC West, NFC West

The 2015 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and grades have already been passed out to all 32 teams. But who really did their homework and grabbed a big-time contributor late in the draft?
CFB 24/7 takes a look this week at the five best bargain picks in each division, continuing today with the AFC West and NFC West teams:
AFC West
Drafted: 1st round (23rd overall)
Why he's a bargain: Did the Broncos give up too much in order to slide up a few spots and select Ray? Yes. Are there injury concerns? Somewhat. Still, the Broncos got one of the draft's top edge rushers in the back of the first round, and it doesn't hurt that he'll have DeMarcus Ware to groom him. Ray was NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 6 overall player entering the draft -- at pick No. 23, that's a bargain for a team looking to get over the hump.
Drafted: 6th round (179th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Valles could have used another year in college and will enter the league raw as can be. But it's that raw ability and athleticism that is so tantalizing. The Raiders could afford to develop him over the next year or two while serving as a core special-teams player, and grabbing him in the sixth round made it a risk-free proposition for the team.
Drafted: 6th round (192nd overall)
Why he's a bargain: Philon could have gone a lot earlier in the draft if he had stayed in school another year, but he can get after the passer and should be able to help the Chargers' defense on third down right away. He can focus on adding weight during his first year, but the foundation of a good defensive tackle is there.
Drafted: 6th round (217th overall)
Why he's a bargain: It's not like the Chiefs had issues getting to the opposing quarterback, but Nunez-Roches can still help out on sub-packages as an athletic option off the bench. The raw tools are there, but he's a bit of a tweener at the next level, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role he takes on in the team's 3-4 alignment. Still, getting a defensive player with obvious upside at pick No. 217 was a nice value for the Chiefs.
Drafted: 5th round (140th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Kansas football hasn't had many bright spots the past few years, but Heeney was the one player the team could count on and that opponents tried to game plan around. He has a knack for finding the ball and will be a valuable asset against the run and in goal-line situations. He'll also be a great special-teams player.
NFC West
Drafted: 3rd round (79th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Talk out of the NFL Scouting Combine was that Harold could be a fringe first-rounder with his natural athleticism and skills coming off the edge. It was shocking to see him last until the middle of the third round, but he can contribute right away for the 49ers while improving in coverage and getting stronger.
Drafted: 3rd round (69th overall)
Why he's a bargain: It's hard to find a more perfect marriage between quarterback and rookie wideout than Russell Wilson and Lockett. Both are undersized but simply make plays consistently. Lockett will be a terror for defenses to stop. He's a savvy route runner and knows how to exploit every little window. Add in his ability to return kicks, and the Seahawks got themselves a steal in the third round.
Drafted: 7th round (254th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Athletically, this is all you're looking for in a tight end. Anderson can pose plenty of matchup issues for an opposing defens. He's a better blocker than some give him credit for, and he will be targeted in the red zone right away. Anderson has a chance to line up opposite Vernon Davis early on and is a better pick than the other tight end the 49ers drafted several rounds earlier in Blake Bell.
Drafted: 1st round (24th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Weight will always be a knock on Humphries, but a lot of folks believed he was the best tackle in the draft. He was an outstanding value pick at the back end of the first round, and it's expected he'll start at right tackle from Day 1. He's just scratching the surface of his potential, and a bit of quality coaching can turn him into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
Drafted: 7th round (227th overall)
Why he's a bargain: The Rams are already loaded on the defensive line, but Ifedi will be a quality backup. He's a hard-working lineman who was productive in college. He has some physical limitations, but Ifedi has a motor and just seems to make a play when given the chance.