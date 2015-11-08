Fitzpatrick, Ivory lead Jets to 28-23 victory over Jaguars

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb, Chris Ivory ran for two scores and the New York Jets took advantage of late mistakes by the Jacksonville Jaguars and hung on to win 28-23 on Sunday.
Brandon Marshall had a 20-yard TD catch after the Jets (5-3) recovered a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, helping New York end a two-game skid in a messy performance by both sides. The Jets next face former coach Rex Ryan's Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
Blake Bortles threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yard pass to Bryan Walters with 2:16 left to keep Jacksonville in it. But Marcus Williams came up with his second interception of the game on Jacksonville's next possession as the Jets sent the Jaguars (2-6) to their 13th straight road loss.
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