First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell building Vikings' culture via easy authenticity, strong acuity

He quickly affirmed his value. The Browns were in search of a veteran quarterback to counterbalance Manziel, who had struggled on and off the field as a rookie. They focused on Josh McCown, who was everything Manziel was not, notably widely respected for his maturity, leadership and work ethic.

There was just one problem: McCown had questions about potentially playing for a QB coach who was six years younger than he was. He needed more clarity about what he was getting himself into. Would they see the game in the same way? What about protection schemes? Would they speak the same language? "Come with me," O'Connell said to McCown, guiding the veteran quarterback into a meeting room and closing the door. Over the next hour to 90 minutes, they got on the white board and designed and discussed protections. They focused not only on the "what" but the "why."

"It resonated with me," McCown recalled last week. "It was such a good moment because it gave me the peace of mind that there is someone here who understands and sees the detail, which was important after being at different stops where that wasn't the case. For him to walk me through it the way he did, it showed a level of preparation to put my mind at ease."

Perhaps O'Connell appears so outwardly poised about his situation because he's smart enough to know what he doesn't know. It's why he has stacked his staff with experienced coaches like Pettine, Ed Donatell (defensive coordinator), Wes Phillips (offensive coordinator), Greg Manusky (inside linebackers coach) and Keenan McCardell (wide receivers coach).

At the same time, he has a mental notebook of details and best practices he has culled from seven years as an assistant coach, things that contribute to the type of "we" culture he wants for the team. Many of his beliefs were affirmed the past two seasons with the Rams, where McVay's attitude toward his players and staff was to push hard and love harder.

"I had always kind of thought to myself, This is what I want my culture to be like, this is the positive work environment where people can thrive within their roles. Then I got around the guy that does it as well as anybody in our league, as far as building a culture and allowing players to have some ownership and thrive in their roles, which ultimately builds something that can withstand the adversity that inevitably comes," O'Connell said. "Every NFL team faces adversity in stretches of the season, some more than most, but it's how you handle it in those times. I think you handle them the best in the type of culture we want to build here, where these players look inward and they look to us for leadership and we look to them for the same thing. And then, ultimately, you just be the same guy every single day, right, wrong or indifferent. You push these guys and coach them hard and let them know that you love them and you care about them and their families and everything that goes into it. We won a Super Bowl doing it that way last season.

"I don't know that there is another way that you could tell me that works -- at least for me. Anything else would be a lack of authenticity, and I believe the players would notice it. If the football is right, things will go well. But when it doesn't, that's the true test of ... How do you come together? How do you overcome that adversity together? How do you figure out a way like we did last year?"

While the 2021 Rams eventually edged out the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, netting O'Connell a ring, the road to the Lombardi Trophy wasn't entirely smooth. In fact, Los Angeles went winless in the month of November.

"There were 30-plus days where there were multiple opportunities for that team to start to point fingers and blame coaches, blame me, blame the offense, blame the defense. Not one time did it ever happen or even lean that way, because of the guy leading us and the guys working for him and the leadership of our team. We were all in on that 'we not me' philosophy," O'Connell said. "We haven't played a (regular-season) game yet (in Minnesota), and we have a long way to go before we're even ready to do that, but I just feel like our team, our organization, has at least embraced my intentions of building football philosophy and character that will ultimately hold true for me being my authentic self."