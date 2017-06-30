First Look: Scouting Texas OT Connor Williams

Published: Jun 30, 2017 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

williams-170628-ToS

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at college football's top players for 2017. This is the eighth in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

College football is loaded with talented quarterbacks, many of whom I've already studied and written about this summer. However, there is plenty of talent at other positions, including the offensive line. Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams is arguably the best of the bunch. I've listened to my colleague Lance Zierlein rave about Williams for more than a year. I finally had a chance to dig in and study the talented Longhorn. Here's my scouting report.

Click through tabs above to see other scouting reports.

Connor Williams, junior offensive tackle, Texas

Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds (school measurements)

Game tape watched: Notre Dame (Sept. 4, 2016), Oklahoma State (Oct. 1, 2016), Oklahoma (Oct. 8, 2016).

What I liked: Williams is an exceptionally talented player in both the run and passing game. As a run blocker, he takes good angles, rolls his hips on contact and shows a nasty demeanor to keep moving opponents both to and through the whistle. When you have a mauling run blocker, that player often lacks some athleticism as a pass protector. That's not the case with Williams. He's a graceful mover with tremendous knee bend, balance and the ability to redirect. He plays with great awareness and can sink his weight to anchor down vs. the bull rush. He has a very sharp punch and makes it look easy once he gets position.

Where he needs to improve: He can get a little too aggressive at times in the run game. He'll duck his head and fall off of his block. This doesn't happen very often, but it's an area he can clean up this fall. Williams doesn't appear to have ideal length and he'll need to be a little quicker with his punch when he plays elite edge defenders. I'm anxious to see how long his arms measure. On occasion, longer edge rushers get their hands inside and lock him out. Overall, there aren't a lot of holes in his game.

Biggest takeaway: Williams is an easy player to evaluate on tape. Great players make the difficult tasks look effortless on the football field. That's him. He's a better player than any of the offensive tackles in the 2017 draft class. He reminds me a lot of Joe Staley coming out of college. Both guys are natural athletes and play with a physical edge.

I can't wait to see him play ... at USC on Sept. 16. I love it when the elite programs in college football square off. These two teams haven't met since that epic Rose Bowl battle that featured Vince Young and Matt Leinart. USC has a pair of talented edge rushers (Uchenna Nwosu and Porter Gustin) and I plan to attend the game to see how Williams handles that challenge.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW