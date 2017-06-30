First Look: Scouting Texas OT Connor Williams

Where he needs to improve: He can get a little too aggressive at times in the run game. He'll duck his head and fall off of his block. This doesn't happen very often, but it's an area he can clean up this fall. Williams doesn't appear to have ideal length and he'll need to be a little quicker with his punch when he plays elite edge defenders. I'm anxious to see how long his arms measure. On occasion, longer edge rushers get their hands inside and lock him out. Overall, there aren't a lot of holes in his game.