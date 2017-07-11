First Look: Scouting Boston College DE Harold Landry

What I liked: Landry is a natural pass rusher. He has an explosive first step and can really bend at the top of his pass rush. He's very loose and fluid, which allows him to flatten to the quarterback once he turns the corner. He also has an explosive up-and-under move to create pressure. His ability to finish is special. He can adjust his path as the result of quarterback movement in the pocket, and he's always attempting to swipe the ball away on contact.