First Look: Scouting Alabama WR Calvin Ridley

Where he needs to improve: First of all, he needs more opportunities. Ridley was underutilized last fall, especially down the field. He has the skill set to run every route on the route tree, and hopefully the new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll (a veteran NFL assistant who last worked with the Patriots), will find more creative ways to put the ball in his hands. The one area he needs to really work on -- getting off press coverage. There are times where he gets hung up at the line of scrimmage and aggressively re-routed by opposing cornerbacks. He has the quickness to get away from most players at the college level, but he needs to improve his ability to win the hand fight at the line scrimmage.