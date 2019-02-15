Around the NFL

Ferguson, others allowed at combine for medical evals

Published: Feb 15, 2019 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

A trio of players previously barred from attending the NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis, after all.

The NFL informed teams that Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson, Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams are permitted to travel to the combine to undergo the same comprehensive medical evaluations given to invited prospects, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ferguson, Simmons and Williams will be provided transportation to and from Indianapolis, and the trip will include meals and a hotel room if they are required to stay overnight. Outside of the medical evaluations, however, the trio is not permitted to participate in other NFL Scouting Combine evaluations or events.

Ferguson became ineligible to attend the week-long draft evaluation process event after a background check revealed an off-field incident, specifically a fight at McDonalds when he was a freshman.

Simmons and Williams weren't initially invited to Indianapolis because of physical altercations with women. Williams received a deferred sentence after entering a guilty plea to harassment charge, while Simmons, who recently suffered a torn ACL, pleaded no contest after being charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

The NFL Combine begins Feb. 26 and runs through March 4 and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is leaning into the Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Chiefs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here," the Pittsburgh quarterback said Wednesday.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, OT Tyron Smith removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 kept Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith from playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but it won't keep them out of the club's playoff opener. The two have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the 49ers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 12

One day after Buccaneers LB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ was removed from the COVID list, LB ﻿Lavonte David﻿ and RBs ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ and ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ were designated to return from injured reserve. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Wednesday.
news

Rams signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement

The Rams are turning to an old friend for their playoff push. In light of a season-ending injury to Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles is signing veteran ﻿Eric Weddle﻿. The former All-Pro last played in the NFL in 2019.
news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs prepared to air it out despite freezing temperatures in Patriots-Bills

Catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he dials up maximum velocity is tough enough. Doing it with numb fingers is even tougher, and that's what Stefon Diggs will be dealing with Saturday night. 
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Missing rookie season like going to birthday party but not eating cake

Jaguars first-round RB ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that required surgery. Etienne said sitting on the sidelines was tough on Sundays, likening the experiencing to having a birthday party and not having cake.
news

Julio Jones, finally healthy, ready for postseason run with top-seeded Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ didn't alter the Titans' 2021 season as expected following his trade from Atlanta, but there is still a chance for the star receiver to make a lasting impact in the postseason.
news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW