Fantasy theory: You can't draft an all-suspension team

In assessing his reinstatement to the NFL, I asserted that drafting Gordon is only viable in a wide receiver-heavy draft approach. If you go with three or more wideouts in your first four or five picks, then it makes sense to take on the risk of Gordon in the sixt or seventh round. As a WR4, your team is not counting on him in any way. Yet, in this setup, you have access to the unfair advantage he provides if he reaches his immense ceiling, but are completely insulated from his downside. However, should you load up on multiple running backs in the first five rounds, you simply cannot afford to take Gordon at his likely draft cost. If you're counting on Gordon as a WR2 or WR3 you're accepting all the risk without any protection. If he's one of your top two or three receivers and the incredibly plausible scenario of his failure comes to pass upon his return, you'll likely be chasing points at the receiver position all season. Given that wideouts are now the established kings of fantasy football, that's something you simply cannot endure.