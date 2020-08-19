Fantasy Stock Watch: Miles Sanders up, Derek Carr down

Rob Gronkowski: Stock Down

It's one thing when you're making funny conch shell videos about running it back with Tom Brady. It's another thing when the heat and humidity of Florida have you in its grip.

Okay, so maybe that's not a real reason to downgrade Rob Gronkowski. After all, he took the football equivalent of a gap year to find himself. Turns out, the true Gronk was hiding on "The Masked Singer" this whole time. Who knew? He might be playing his first football as a 30-something but he should be in pretty good shape by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Then there's this note from Peter King: "I'd bet Howard plays the most snaps of the tight ends, with Brate maybe a few more than Gronkowski." King concedes that he's merely speculating but it's a reminder that the Bucs have a variety pack of tight ends. Combine that with two top-tier wide receivers and the best hope for fantasy managers is that Gronk is a touchdown machine. It could happen, but it also feels like something risky to reach for.

Jerry Jeudy: Stock Up

We've started to get greedy when it comes to young receivers making immediate contributions in fantasy football. I blame Odell Beckham, Jr. Those expectations could be ratcheted up this season with a class considered to be one of the deepest we've seen in years.

The only hiccup was that each of the top three receivers landed in situations with obstacles. In Dallas, CeeDee Lamb will have to fight for targets in a loaded Cowboys offense. Will Derek Carr and the Raiders figure out how to use Henry Ruggs' speed?

Then there's Denver, where we have a wide range of potential outcomes boosted by hope. Yes, hope is not a plan. But if hearing Kareem Jackson say Jerry Jeudy will "pose a challenge" for opponents doesn't get you excited, then we just don't Twitter the same.

A.J. Dillon: Stock Up

I know I said I wouldn't use Instagram glamour shots when it came to player evaluation. Technically, I'm not breaking that pledge because this is a Twitter glamour shot of A.J. Dillon's massive quads. It goes without saying that professional football player being in incredible shape doesn't guarantee top-level performance. Yet when a running back shows up to training camp with legs that look like they were stolen from an elephant, you best believe it's going to turn heads.

Lest ye think I'm using purely frivolous means to include Dillon in this column, I direct you to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talking about Dillon's "natural hands" and looking for ways to get him more involved in the offense. There was already budding suspicion that the bruising Boston College product could get work near the goal line. If he is able to integrate into the passing game, he could render Jamaal Williams obsolete.