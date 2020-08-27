Fantasy Stock Watch: Patriots' Cam Newton, Damien Harris up

Cam Newton: Stock Up

Be grateful. I considered writing this entire section in the hieroglyphics style that Newton features on social media. Though I'm pretty sure my editors would have sent this back to me with a number of naughty words attached.

It feels like we've made a full 360-degree turn with Newton and the Patriots in a manner of weeks. When he was first signed, it was automatically assumed that he was going to inherit the vacant starting job. Then there were rumblings that maybe Jarrett Stidham could win the gig. From there, we had talk that New England could platoon its signal-callers. Eventually, Stidham's poor practices and a hip injury have Newton back in the catbird seat.

(Meanwhile, Brian Hoyer has to be wondering what a guy's gotta do to get a couple of breathless hype tweets from beat reporters.)

It's been a bit surprising that Newton's ADP still languishes well into the double-digits. At his best, he was a player who was perennially in the top five at his position. Even if he isn't all the way, Newton still has a top-10 fantasy ceiling at a draft price that makes him nearly risk-free.

Darrell Henderson: Stock Down

The hierarchy in the Rams backfield this year has been about as clear as glass of mud. Whenever he's been asked about his running back situation, Sean McVay has named just about every player on the depth chart. That sort of thing is bad for the nerves of fantasy enthusiasts.

But it appears that there's at least some short-term clarity. Darrell Henderson suffered a hamstring injury during the team's scrimmage on Saturday. The team hopes that he can be ready for the season opener in about three weeks, but he'll still miss crucial practice time.

Because fantasy drafts fluctuate constantly based on headlines, Henderson is likely to fall down draft boards. However, there could be a silver lining for anyone targeting Rams running backs. If he's able to get healthy, Henderson should still have a role in the offense. Any hits he takes in ADP could mean that you get a fantasy-relevant back at a depressed draft price. That ain't bad.

Tyrell Williams: Stock Down

Tyrell Williams had a chance to assert himself as a playmaker in the Raiders offense last season after Antonio Brown's release. (Side note: I know it feels like the AB saga was from a bygone era, but it was really just a year ago.) Unfortunately, multiple injuries prevented that from happening while allowing Darren Waller to become a fantasy darling.

This year, the deck seemed stacked against Williams from the beginning. Mike Mayock and Co. went heavy on pass catchers in the draft, selecting Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards. That was before they signed free agent pass-catching running back Theo Riddick. Last season's 64 targets seemed like a potential ceiling for Williams once again.