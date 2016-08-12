Fantasy Draft Kit

Presented By

Fantasy news and notes: Ladarius Green's future?

Published: Aug 12, 2016 at 10:12 AM

Ladarius Green is big, strong and fast. He's a freak athlete, there's no doubt. He just had a future Hall of Famer in his way in Antonio Gates. When Pittsburgh signed him to a four-year, $20 million contract, the fantasy community was giddy with excitement.

Then this bombshell: Green is still on the PUP with recurring headaches, not an ankle injury, as reported by NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala. The situation is so severe that Green is considering retirement according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Hopefully, Green gets healthy and does what is right for himself and his loved ones. If that means walking away, so be it.

From a purely football standpoint this stinks. Green had the ability, it was just a matter of a getting a chance. This was supposed to be his breakout campaign, possibly launching him into stardom. Now we're not so sure.

If he's out for an extended period of time, this also hurts Ben Roethlisberger's stock. The team is already without the services of Martavis Bryant and now possibly another tremendous athlete in Green will also be gone. Antonio Brown is still there, but then who else? The offense needed someone who could stretch the field and as much as they'd like Sammie Coates to now be that guy, his spotty hands will make that a 50/50 proposition at best.

Pittsburgh's Jesse James is potentially next up on the depth chart but is obviously the deepest of deep (Danger Zone!) sleepers.

On to more news:

NEWS: Jimmy Graham is activated off the PUP list.

- Fantasy spin: It's crazy how fast life in the NFL moves. Two seasons ago we were watching Jimmy Graham go largely at the end of the first or early second round. Today he'll go largely in the double-digit rounds if he's drafted at all. Last year, even before the injury, Graham was a round peg trying to fit into a square hole. It wasn't a good fit. With the well-established chemistry between Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, and with Tyler Lockett expected to see an expanded role, the prospects for Graham are pretty bleak. He's being drafted as a late-round TE with upside and that sounds about right ... except for the upside part.

NEWS: Kelvin Benjamin has packed on muscle to help re-establish his number 1 status in Carolina's offense.

- Fantasy spin: As Jeffery Chadiha noted, "Benjamin actually packed on so much muscle at one point that Rivera said, 'He looked like one of our defensive ends when you were walking behind him.'"

Just as a reminder Benjamin as a rookie racked up 1,000 receiving yards and NINE touchdowns. Cam Newton is in his prime and at the height of his powers, expect him to connect with Benjamin early and often especially when the team is in the red zone. Benjamin is currently being drafted in the late sixth round on NFL.com mock drafts but going in the late third of other mock draft sites. KB absolutely has the potential to go for 1,100-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns. Ted Ginn had 10 scores last year, for goodness sakes.

NEWS: Victor Cruz sidelined with groin tightness.

- Fantasy spin: Cruz hasn't seen the field since Never-uary with a torn patellar tendon and with this (minor?) setback he becomes just about as undraftable as it comes. If Cruz is not right, it opens up even more opportunities for rookie Sterling Shepard who owns a skill set very similar to Cruz. He's a great route runner and was crazy productive at Oklahoma. A 1,000-yard, six TD rookie campaign would surprise zero percent.

NEWS: Tyler Boyd has lived up to the hype thus far in Cincinnati, is expected to work out of the slot in the Bengals offense.

- Fantasy spin: With Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu gone and with Tyler Eifert dealing with another injury, it's not unreasonable to think the talented second-round rookie can make some serious statistical noise. Boyd is 6-foot-1, about 200 pounds and ran a decent 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine. He's known for his hand strength and ability to make contested catches. We don't know exactly how the offense will look now that Hue Jackson is gone but a 1,000-yard, seven-touchdown season is absolutely within reach for Boyd.

Shameless cross promotion:

"The Franchise" Matt Franciscovich wrote a piece hyping the bejeezus out of Seattle's Christine Michael (again). The opening line? "The Truth is out there." Fire up your X-Files music, sit back and enjoy.

Speaking of making a case for disappointing backup running backs ... the Terrance West hype train is building up steam somehow in Baltimore. I was utterly dismissive of it but our Matt Harmon explains why a West resurgence is feasible. He has a good breakdown of West's chances this season here.

Also, it's not too late to play against the NFL Fantasy Live Podcast crew in our favorite fake game. We've got three leagues going, the OG League (Gelhar, Grant), the Bearded League (Franchise, Harmon) and the Danger Zone! League (Rank and yours truly). All you have to do is subscribe, rate and review the podcast. The iTunes link is here or you can find us on our website here. Once you've subscribed, rated and reviewed, hit me up on Twitter to let me know and BOOM you're in the running. We still have like 30ish spots to fill up. Good luck!

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

James Koh is the host of NFL Fantasy LIVE and the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast. Follow him on Twitter @JamesDKoh.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy 201: In-season roster management strategy

There's nothing quite as exciting as your fantasy football draft. But after it's over, the season certainly isn't. So dive on in with Marcas Grant as he gives you some insight and tips on how to best manage your squad during the season. 
news

Fantasy 201: Getting Organized on Draft Day

It's not likely that you're going to win your league through the draft, but you can certainly lose it. So Marcas Grant is here to guide you through with some most helpful hints on how to survive and succeed on a the most wonderful day of the fantasy football year.
news

2020 Fantasy Draft Kit: Tips in a COVID-19 season

So how should fantasy managers prepare and adjust for a season during a COVID-19 pandemic that projects to be unlike any other in the NFL's century-long existence? Marcas Grant offers a few tips to help guide you through the 2020 season.
news

NFL Fantasy 101: Learning the waiver wire

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to navigate the waiver wire. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: How to manage your team

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to manage your league. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: All you need to know about the draft

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the bullet points on the best part of the fantasy experience -- the draft. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

Seven players to take a strong stance on in fantasy

Several players currently rest at somewhat controversial ADPS in fantasy and require a strong stance for or against on draft day. Amari Cooper and Tyler Eifert are among them for Mat Harmon.
news

2017 fantasy football predictions: MVP, Bust, and more

Who will be 2017's fantasy football MVP? The biggest bust? Breakout? Rookie of the Year? Best waiver-wire add? Our team of experts weighs in with their predictions for the 2017 fantasy season.
news

Preseason Week 3 fantasy notes: Carlos Hyde returns

Carlos Hyde put fantasy football concerns to rest, while Chris Carson made a case for more touches in Seattle. Our analysts provide their fantasy takeaways from all of the weekend's games.
news

Kelvin Benjamin leads 2017 fantasy draft bargains

We're deep into the preseason and fantasy football draft bargains are popping off the board. Find out who joins Kelvin Benjamin on this list of productive players you can get at a great value on draft day.
news

Frank Gore among 2017 fantasy players to avoid

Frank Gore has been a steady fantasy producer for years, despite pundits predicting his demise. Marcas Grant is once again predicting Gore's demise. Read why he's undertaken this fool's errand.
news

Isaiah Crowell among 2017 fantasy breakout players

Finding fantasy players set to break out in the stat sheets is critical to winning your league. Michael Fabiano lists his 20 top breakout players for 2017, including Browns running back Isaiah Crowell.