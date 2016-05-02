Fantasy instant debate: Best rookie draft fit?

Going outside the first round, I love Sterling Shepard's landing spot for the chances he'll get to produce right out of the gate. I've repeatedly called him the best route-runner in this year's draft and don't think the competition is even close. His polish and nuance as a technician give him more of an edge to crack the rotation early on. That's good news for the Giants because they don't have a single player ready to step into the No. 2 wide receiver spot across from Odell Beckham, unless Victor Cruz is finally healthy. The Giants run a west coast offense based on quick timing passes under Ben McAdoo. Many of the routes assigned in that system are precisely those that Sterling Shepard was most successful on in college. He could steal a starting job in training camp and approach 100-plus targets in his rookie season. The production to follow in what really is a perfect marriage should only improve year after year. Shepard is the classic second-round pick who will end up producing like a first rounder now that he landed in a tremendous situation.