Fantasy football reactions to early NFC depth charts

The Saints wide receiver depth chart is a great example of why we need not overreact to these early editions. Yes, Brandon Coleman is listed as the "starter" here, but based on the glowing reports about both Willie Snead and Michael Thomas coming out of camp, that doesn't figure to be the case for too long. Also, it more so speaks to the offensive formations the Saints prefer to run, with a "big" slot receiver in the role Marques Colston thrived in for so long. Thomas is the heir apparent to Colston for the Saints, while Snead and Brandin Cooks will be moved all over the field. The Saints have a loaded wide receiver corps, but it might cause plenty of fantasy headaches on a weekly basis. Cooks might be a touch over-drafted at his current Round 4 asking price on NFL.com given how loaded this offense is and how well Drew Brees spreads around the football. In his 10 years with the Saints, Brees has given a wide receiver 120-plus targets just five times. That's a worrisome number when Cooks is being drafted as a high-end WR2.