Fantasy football reactions to early AFC depth charts

The AFC has really made my job easy with the number of concentrated offenses in this conference. While Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware showed well replacing Jamaal Charles last year after his ACL tear, this is Charles' backfield. He's a historically great running back, and one of the truly elite players at the position. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his return from this injury, he'll once again be an RB1 in fantasy. While West is listed ahead of Ware on the depth chart, we like Ware's odds of being the better handcuff. As a bigger power back he figures to, at worst, vulture all of the goal-line opportunities if Charles goes down, but could also do damage as a between-the-tackles hammer in the rest of the field too.