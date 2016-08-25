Fantasy Draft Kit

Presented By

Fantasy Draft Kit: Sleepers, breakouts, bargains

Published: Aug 25, 2016 at 12:04 PM

Prepping for your fantasy draft? Our NFL Fantasy analysts are here to help. Each analyst provides his top 10 sleepers, breakouts, bargains and bust candidates for the 2016 fantasy season below.

Michael Fabiano's 2016 sleepers

  1. Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
  2. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
  3. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  4. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
  5. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  6. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
  7. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
  8. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
  9. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
  10. James White, RB, Patriots

Adam Rank's 2016 sleepers

  1. Jameis Winston, RB, Buccaneers
  2. Keith Marshall, RB, Redskins
  3. C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
  4. Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
  5. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  6. Torrey Smith, WR, 49ers
  7. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  8. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  9. Willie Snead, WR, Saints
  10. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
  11. Zach Miller, TE, Bears

Marcas Grants's 2016 sleepers

  1. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  2. Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
  3. Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars
  4. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
  5. Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
  6. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  7. Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
  8. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
  9. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  10. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills

James Koh's 2016 sleepers

  1. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  2. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
  3. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  4. Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
  5. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
  6. Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
  7. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  8. Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers
  9. Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
  10. Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs

Alex Gelhar's 2016 sleepers

  1. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  2. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  3. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  4. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  5. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  6. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
  7. Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
  8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
  9. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
  10. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots

Matt Franciscovich's 2016 sleepers

  1. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
  2. Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
  3. Jared Cook, TE, Packers
  4. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
  5. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  6. Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
  7. Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
  8. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
  9. Robert Griffin III, QB, Browns
  10. Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers

Matt Harmon's 2016 sleepers

  1. Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs
  2. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
  3. Spencer Ware, WR, Chiefs
  4. Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
  5. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  6. Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
  7. Bruce Ellington, WR, 49ers
  8. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
  9. Willie Snead, WR, Saints
  10. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

Michael Fabiano's 2016 breakouts

  1. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
  2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
  3. Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
  4. Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills
  5. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
  6. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
  7. C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
  8. Golden Tate, WR, Lions
  9. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  10. Coby Fleener, TE, Saints

Marcas Grant's 2016 breakouts

  1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
  2. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
  3. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  4. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
  5. Jared Cook, TE, Packers
  6. Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
  7. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  8. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
  9. Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
  10. John Brown, WR, Cardinals

James Koh's 2016 breakouts

  1. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  2. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  3. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  4. Latavius Murray, RB, Raiders
  5. Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
  6. Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
  7. Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers
  8. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  9. Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
  10. Corey Coleman, WR, Browns

Alex Gelhar's 2016 breakouts

  1. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
  2. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  3. Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
  4. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  5. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  6. Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
  7. Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
  8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
  9. Jared Cook, TE, Packers
  10. Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

Matt Franciscovich's 2016 breakouts

  1. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  2. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
  3. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
  4. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  5. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  6. Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
  7. Brock Osweiler, QB, Texans
  8. C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
  9. Clive Walford, TE, Raiders
  10. Vance McDonald, TE, 49ers

Matt Harmon's 2016 breakouts

  1. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
  2. Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
  3. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  4. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
  5. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  6. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
  8. Bruce Ellington, WR, 49ers
  9. Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
  10. Jared Cook, TE, Packers

Michael Fabiano's 2016 bargains

  1. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
  2. Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
  3. Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
  4. Eli Manning, QB, Giants
  5. Martellus Bennett, TE, Patriots
  6. Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins
  7. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
  8. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
  9. Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
  10. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

Marcas Grants's 2016 bargains

  1. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
  2. Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
  3. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
  4. James White, RB, Patriots
  5. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  6. Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
  7. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
  8. Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
  9. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  10. Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts

James Koh's 2016 bargains

  1. DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
  2. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  3. Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
  4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
  5. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
  6. Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
  7. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
  8. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
  9. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  10. Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans

Alex Gelhar's 2016 bargains

  1. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
  2. Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
  3. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  4. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
  5. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  6. DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
  7. Martellus Bennett, TE, Patriots
  8. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  9. Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
  10. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons

Matt Franciscovich's 2016 bargains

  1. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
  2. Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
  3. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
  4. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
  5. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  6. Jared Cook, TE, Packers
  7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
  8. Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
  9. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
  10. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots

Matt Harmon's 2016 bargains

  1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
  2. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
  3. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
  4. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
  5. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
  6. Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
  7. Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
  8. Zach Miller, TE, Bears
  9. Torrey Smith, RB, 49ers
  10. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

Michael Fabiano's 2016 players to avoid

  1. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
  2. Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
  3. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
  4. Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
  5. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
  6. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
  7. Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
  8. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
  9. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
  10. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

Marcas Grants's 2016 players to avoid

  1. Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
  2. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
  3. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
  4. Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
  5. Matt Forte, RB, Jets
  6. Ryan Mathews, RB, Eagles
  7. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
  8. Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
  9. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
  10. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

James Koh's 2016 players to avoid

  1. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
  2. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
  3. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
  4. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
  5. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
  6. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
  7. Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
  8. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
  9. Frank Gore, RB, Colts
  10. Josh Gordon, WR, Browns

Alex Gelhar's 2016 players to avoid

  1. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
  2. Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
  3. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
  4. Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens
  5. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
  6. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
  7. Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
  8. Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
  9. Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
  10. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles

Matt Franciscovich's 2016 players to avoid

  1. Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
  2. Matt Forte, RB, Jets
  3. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
  4. Golden Tate, WR, Lions
  5. Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
  6. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
  7. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
  8. Gary Barnidge, TE, Browns
  9. Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
  10. Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins

Matt Harmon's 2016 players to avoid

  1. DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
  2. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
  3. Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
  4. DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
  5. Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
  6. Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
  7. Matt Forte, RB, Jets
  8. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
  9. Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
  10. Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy 201: In-season roster management strategy

There's nothing quite as exciting as your fantasy football draft. But after it's over, the season certainly isn't. So dive on in with Marcas Grant as he gives you some insight and tips on how to best manage your squad during the season. 
news

Fantasy 201: Getting Organized on Draft Day

It's not likely that you're going to win your league through the draft, but you can certainly lose it. So Marcas Grant is here to guide you through with some most helpful hints on how to survive and succeed on a the most wonderful day of the fantasy football year.
news

2020 Fantasy Draft Kit: Tips in a COVID-19 season

So how should fantasy managers prepare and adjust for a season during a COVID-19 pandemic that projects to be unlike any other in the NFL's century-long existence? Marcas Grant offers a few tips to help guide you through the 2020 season.
news

Fantasy Draft Kit: 2020 Draft Strategies

It's the most wonderful time ... of the year! It's fantasy draft season and Adam Rank is ready to be your guiding light, offering up his 2020 draft strategies. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: Learning the waiver wire

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to navigate the waiver wire. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: How to manage your team

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the basics on how to manage your league. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: All you need to know about the draft

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how, this is where to get the bullet points on the best part of the fantasy experience -- the draft. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

NFL Fantasy 101: Getting started

For those who have never played fantasy football, but really want to learn how -- this is where to kick it all off. Follow Adam Rank on this fantastic voyage and get started with fantasy football. 
news

Seven players to take a strong stance on in fantasy

Several players currently rest at somewhat controversial ADPS in fantasy and require a strong stance for or against on draft day. Amari Cooper and Tyler Eifert are among them for Mat Harmon.
news

2017 fantasy football predictions: MVP, Bust, and more

Who will be 2017's fantasy football MVP? The biggest bust? Breakout? Rookie of the Year? Best waiver-wire add? Our team of experts weighs in with their predictions for the 2017 fantasy season.
news

Joe Mixon comes with question marks in fantasy drafts

The Cincinnati Bengals backfield is more crowded than ever. Joe Mixon's arrival brings question marks for fantasy football considering his early round asking price. Franchise breaks it all down here.
news

Preseason Week 3 fantasy notes: Carlos Hyde returns

Carlos Hyde put fantasy football concerns to rest, while Chris Carson made a case for more touches in Seattle. Our analysts provide their fantasy takeaways from all of the weekend's games.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW