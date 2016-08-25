Fantasy Draft Kit: Sleepers, breakouts, bargains

Prepping for your fantasy draft? Our NFL Fantasy analysts are here to help. Each analyst provides his top 10 sleepers, breakouts, bargains and bust candidates for the 2016 fantasy season below.
Michael Fabiano's 2016 sleepers
- Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
- DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
- Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
- James White, RB, Patriots
Adam Rank's 2016 sleepers
- Jameis Winston, RB, Buccaneers
- Keith Marshall, RB, Redskins
- C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
- Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Torrey Smith, WR, 49ers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Willie Snead, WR, Saints
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
Marcas Grants's 2016 sleepers
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
- Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
James Koh's 2016 sleepers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
- Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers
- Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
- Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Alex Gelhar's 2016 sleepers
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
Matt Franciscovich's 2016 sleepers
- Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
- Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
- T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
- Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
- Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
- Robert Griffin III, QB, Browns
- Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
Matt Harmon's 2016 sleepers
- Alex Smith, QB, Chiefs
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- Spencer Ware, WR, Chiefs
- Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
- Bruce Ellington, WR, 49ers
- Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
- Willie Snead, WR, Saints
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
Michael Fabiano's 2016 breakouts
- David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
- Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
- Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills
- Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
- Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
- C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
- Golden Tate, WR, Lions
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
Marcas Grant's 2016 breakouts
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
- Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
- Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
- John Brown, WR, Cardinals
James Koh's 2016 breakouts
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Latavius Murray, RB, Raiders
- Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
- Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
- Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
- Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
Alex Gelhar's 2016 breakouts
- Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Christine Michael, RB, Seahawks
- Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
- Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
Matt Franciscovich's 2016 breakouts
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
- Brock Osweiler, QB, Texans
- C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
- Clive Walford, TE, Raiders
- Vance McDonald, TE, 49ers
Matt Harmon's 2016 breakouts
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
- Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
- Bruce Ellington, WR, 49ers
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
Michael Fabiano's 2016 bargains
- Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
- Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
- Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
- Eli Manning, QB, Giants
- Martellus Bennett, TE, Patriots
- Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins
- Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
- Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
Marcas Grants's 2016 bargains
- Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
- Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
- Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
- James White, RB, Patriots
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
- Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
- Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
James Koh's 2016 bargains
- DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
- Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
- Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
- Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Tajae Sharpe, WR, Titans
Alex Gelhar's 2016 bargains
- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
- Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
- Martellus Bennett, TE, Patriots
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
- Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
Matt Franciscovich's 2016 bargains
- Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
- Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Jared Cook, TE, Packers
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
- Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
- Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
- LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
Matt Harmon's 2016 bargains
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
- Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
- Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
- LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
- Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
- Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
- Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- Zach Miller, TE, Bears
- Torrey Smith, RB, 49ers
- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
Michael Fabiano's 2016 players to avoid
- Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
- Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
- Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
- Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
- Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
- Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
- Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
- Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
Marcas Grants's 2016 players to avoid
- Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
- Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
- Matt Forte, RB, Jets
- Ryan Mathews, RB, Eagles
- Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
- Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
- Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
- DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
James Koh's 2016 players to avoid
- Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
- Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
- Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
- Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
- Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
- Frank Gore, RB, Colts
- Josh Gordon, WR, Browns
Alex Gelhar's 2016 players to avoid
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
- Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
- DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
- Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens
- Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
- Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
- Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
- Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
Matt Franciscovich's 2016 players to avoid
- Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
- Matt Forte, RB, Jets
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
- Golden Tate, WR, Lions
- Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
- Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
- Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
- Gary Barnidge, TE, Browns
- Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
- Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins
Matt Harmon's 2016 players to avoid
- DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
- Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
- Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
- Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
- Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
- Matt Forte, RB, Jets
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
- Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars