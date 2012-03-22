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Fans' choice: Which playoff classic do you want to see?

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 09:05 AM

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Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, March 31, NFL Network will air the leading "NFL's Greatest Games" vote-getter at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite classic NFL game from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 29, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.

2007 NFC Championship: Giants-Packers -- The Giants prevail on a frigid night in Green Bay, defeating the Packers 23-20 in OT to reach Super Bowl XLII in Arizona, where New York upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots.
» 2007 NFC Championship highlights

2002 NFC Wild Card: 49ers-Giants -- The 49ers scored 25 unanswered points to complete one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history, topping the Giants, 39-38. Jeff Garcia and Kerry Collins combined for 673 yards and a staggering seven touchdown passes in the thriller.
» Photo essay: Wild Card Weekend memories

1986 AFC Championship: Broncos-Browns -- All the drama of this historic game is relived in a 90-minute special as NFL Films reconstructs the game using archival footage and original commentary. This all-time playoff classic is highlighted by "The Drive," which helped the Broncos prevail 23-20 in overtime.
» NFL Films' highlights of 'The Drive'

1993 NFC Wild Card: Packers-Lions -- Packers QB Brett Favre tossed a game-winning, 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver Sterling Sharpe with just under a minute remaining in regulation to lift Green Bay to a 28-24 victory over the Lions. This marked the first playoff victory for the Packers in 11 years and helped kickstart Green Bay's run to prosperity in the 1990s.
» NFL Films' highlights of '93 classic

2001 AFC Divisional Playoff: Patriots-Raiders -- In the game that will always be remembered for the "Tuck Rule," Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Jon Gruden's Raiders on two late Adam Vinatieri field goals in a driving snow storm in the final game at Foxboro Stadium.
» Watch: No. 2 all-time weather game | N 'if' L: What if 'Tuck Rule' went differently?

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks (Winner: Brett Favre)
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games
April 7: Cowboys Night
April 14: NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs
April 21: NFL's Top 10: The draft
May 5: America's Game: The '90s
May 12: NFL's classic games
May 19: NFL Replay: Super Bowls of the last five years
May 26: A Football Life
June 2: Steelers Night

Voting for the April 7 airing of "Cowboys Night" begins on Thursday, March 29.

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