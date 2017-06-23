False start dashes Tony Brown's hopes of making U.S. track team

If there is a silver lining in the outcome for Brown, it's that he'll be able to start fall camp on time with the Crimson Tide. A spot on the U.S. national team, and its participation in the IAAF World Championships, would have conflicted with Alabama's report date for camp, Aug. 2. Brown is entering what could be his only season as a full-time starter in the UA defense, making it a crucial opportunity for his 2018 NFL Draft stock. Brown is one of the fastest players in college football, and is expected to be the Crimson Tide's starting nickelback this fall as a senior.