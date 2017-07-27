Fabiano's 2017 fantasy football projections: TEs

The Redskins ranked fifth in targets and tied for 13th in red-zone targets among tight ends in 2016. ... Jordan Reed finished fourth in targets (89) on the team overall, but he was first in terms of targets per game (7.4). The problem, which has been a consistent one for Reed at the NFL level, is that he missed four games due to injuries. The veteran has now missed a combined 18 games in four seasons, and he's entering camp on the PUP list with a toe issue. Still, his upside in a pass-laden offense that lost both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon makes him a lock to be one of the first four tight ends taken in all fantasy drafts. Just beware, there is risk with Reed in fantasy drafts.