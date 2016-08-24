Fabiano: Abandon the Zero-RB strategy in fantasy

Let's be honest. No matter how good your top three wide receivers might look on paper, do you really want to go into the regular season with a backfield that features Jonathan Stewart and Melvin Gordon as your two best options? And if those are your two best options, who's on your bench ... Yeldon? Well, that's what you're looking at if you don't pick your first running back until the fifth or sixth round. With that said, I also believe it's unwise to go into a season with a weak position and force yourself to lean on the waiver wire to bolster it. While we did see a number of runners come off the wire and produce at a high rate, that had much to do with the abnormally high number of injured starters in 2015.